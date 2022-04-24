Is Hold Tight Based on a True Story? Where Is It Filmed?

The polish-original mystery thriller series ‘Hold Tight’ (‘Zachowaj spokój’) is an alluring concoction of mystery, social commentary, and the depiction of a youth subculture increasingly cut-off from their elders. The story revolves around Anna and Michal’s family, whose son Adam goes through a troubled time after the death of his best friend, Igor. When Igor’s bereaved mother, Beata, accuses Adam of being involved in the death of Igor, Adam goes missing. Following the uncovering of a series of gruesome murders and abductions, the fate of a small suburban community of Warsaw hangs on a thin thread.

Following its release, the series garnered worldwide praise for its enticing production value, noir ambiance, and stellar acting by a commendable cast ensemble. Most of the story unfolds in opulent condos and shady neighborhoods, while an abandoned construction site and the den of Guru seem to be at the center of the story. You may wonder where the series was filmed. Also, is the story ripped straight from the newspaper headlines? Let us probe deeper.

Is Hold Tight a Story?

No, ‘Hold Tight’ is not based on a true story. However, the overall motif of the generational discord may ring true to many. In the series, the youths often hold secrets and traumas from their elders, and the elders feel like they cannot communicate. It seems, therefore, that the series is based on a realistic premise of a deeper generational disjuncture among the youths and their respective parents. Agata Malesinska, Wojciech Miloszewski, and Wojciech Miloszewski jointly created the series from an original novel by celebrated mystery fiction author Harlan Coben.

Following its original release on April 15, 2008, by Dutton, the novel was much appreciated by the fans and the critics. Fans especially noted how Coben excels in weaving middle-class veneers of perfection. However, as the story probes deeper, it unearths gradual discontents underneath the semblance of picture-perfect lives. Coben’s writing has an intoxicating air around it – he would immerse you into the story until you lose track of time. In short, they are all gripping page-turners, and ‘Hold Tight’ is no different.

The realism of the series ultimately derives from its strong association with the original material. For the most part, the contemporary urban lore adheres to the novel’s story. Guided by stellar acting and cinematography, the tale becomes palpable. From a thuggish support group preying on vulnerable children to an Afghanistan veteran who shudders from the fear of the Taliban, the story also holds enough cues to tie it to the contemporary geopolitical backdrop of the world. Therefore, the story may not be documentation of a true-crime incident, but it manages to conceive an air of realism by weaving complex characters.

Hold Tight Filming Locations

‘Hold Tight’ was filmed in its entirety in and around Poland, especially in Warsaw. As per Filmpolski, the production took place in early 2022. Tomasz Augustynek and Piotr Niemyjski jointly handled the cinematography, while Pawel Jarzebski of ‘The Border’ fame came on board as the production designer. It is a Polish-original series, with most cast and crew members being Polish nationals. Therefore, it is perhaps no wonder that the creators would choose Poland as their filming destination. Poland’s ties with cinema are more than a century old.

Arguably the first filmmaker from the country was Kazimierz Prószyński, whose patented pleograph film camera predates the invention of the Lumiere brothers. From Krzysztof Kieślowski and Roman Polański, to Paweł Pawlikowski of ‘Ida’ fame, Poland has gifted the world visionary filmmakers and auteurs. The current Polish government offers an enticing tax incentive program, per which eligible productions are entitled to a 30 percent rebate of their Polish production expenditure. Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the series was filmed.

Warsaw, Poland

Almost all of the filming took place in and around Warsaw, the capital city of Poland and the largest metropolis in the entire country. The production crew filmed all around the city, particularly on the city’s outskirts. Situated by the River Vistula, the vast modern-day city is the sixth-largest in the entire European Union. The historic Old Town of Warsaw, whose history dates back to the 13th century, became a central urban hub in Europe in the heydays of the Polish-Lithuanian commonwealth.

Although the city faced atrocities during the Second World War, it still preserves much of its golden era heritage. If you are ever in the city, you can opt for a shopping spree at the Old Town Market Place and head to a historical rabbit hole in the Museum of Warsaw. The city is also a popular filming destination coveted by global filmmakers. From Roman Polanski‘s ‘The Pianist‘ to David Lynch‘s ‘Inland Empire,’ epoch-making titles have visited the city to place their productions.

