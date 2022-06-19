Is Hotel Portofino Based on a True Story?

Created by Matt Baker, ‘Hotel Portofino’ is a period drama set in 1920s Italy during the early years of Benito Mussolini’s regime. The show follows the Ainsworth family that has relocated to the Italian coastal city of Portofino to open an upscale hotel. Though the family relocated to escape the turmoil that followed in the wake of the First World War, their stay in Italy might not be all that rosy. However, their scars from the time gone by might not be so easy to heal.

Starring Natascha McElhone, Mark Umbers, Anna Chancellor, and Adam James, the series tells a tale of a time that was of crucial importance in both International and Italian history. The topics addressed in the show seem heavily influenced by the events in real-life, making many viewers wonder if ‘Hotel Portofino’ is based on true events. If you are in the same boat and are curious to uncover the origins of the period series, here’s all you need to know!

Is Hotel Portofino a True Story?

No, ‘Hotel Portofino’ is not based on a true story. Created and written by Matt Baker, the series tells the tale of a war-torn elite British family looking to move on from the trauma caused by the first World War. Though the Ainsworth family did not exist in real life, almost every other element in the show is a reflection of those who were alive during that period.

The Ainsworths move to the Italian countryside to escape their haunting past. They believe that the sunny, warm, and happy atmosphere of Portofino might be the best place for them to settle and move on. The migration is a physical representation of how the war survivors desperately wanted to overcome their physical and emotional wounds. Bella Ainsworth, the matriarch of the clan, can see how the war has ravaged her children and tries everything under the sun to help them move on.

The dream of living in a happy place and escaping the issues haunting oneself was something that actually motivated Matt Baker to write the series. “I sat down to write Hotel Portofino in the autumn of 2020, with the prospect of a second national COVID lockdown looming in the UK. It was a particularly grim time, and so I set out to write something unashamedly sunny and escapist,” he told Cineuropa.

The choice of the time for the series was taken keeping the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite many wars that have taken place throughout history, World War I was the first of its kind. It involved more than half of the world and affected everyone, directly or indirectly. Those who survived the Great War were left reeling in the aftermath. The Covid-19 pandemic plunged the world into a similar scenario. A disease that had gripped the world like nothing ever before seen in the living history made Matt ponder the parallelism.

“We decided to set the show in the 1920s to try to capture some of the hedonistic fun and glamour of that period, but also because of the dramatic potential that arises from the obvious and fascinating parallels with the present day,” Matt explained. “Just like today, in the 1920s, the established order was reeling from a catastrophe of its own making, and new hierarchies were beginning to emerge as individuals and groups who had traditionally been without power began to assert and emancipate themselves.”

Apart from the larger picture, the character themselves are a representation of many who are affected by such life-altering scenarios. Take Alice Mays-Smith, Bella’s daughter who lost her husband in the war and is now raising a little girl by herself. Her character is a reflection of those who have lost a close one due to uncontrollable circumstances and are trying to move on. On the other hand, Lucian Ainsworth, Bella’s son, is a survivor of the war and is trying to overcome his physical and emotional scars. The Ainsworth siblings together represent the devastation left in the wake of tragedies.

‘Hotel Portofino’ might not be a true story, but the ideas and characters in the show are surely inspired by real-life issues. Whether it’s the aftereffects of war or how tragedies affect people in general, the themes that Matt wanted to present to the audience have been wrapped in a beautiful yet heart-touching tale.

