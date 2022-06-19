Where is Hotel Portofino Filmed?

Created by Matt Baker, ‘Hotel Portofino’ is a period drama series that revolves around Bella Ainsworth and the mystery that unfolds in her British hotel named Hotel Portofino. Set in the 1920s, the matriarch Bella wants her lavish hotel to be a home away from home for mainly British travelers but also certain demanding guests from other corners of the world. In the process, she doesn’t particularly see eye-to-eye with her husband. Not only that, but she is also on the receiving end of blackmails from a strong fascist politician in the area.

While the dramatic and mysterious narrative of the series makes for a nail-biting watch, the scenic backdrops of the ocean and luxurious hotel tend to make the audience wonder about the actual locations showcased in the drama series. Besides that, the setting of the 1920s adds to the intrigue of the viewers. So, if you are curious to learn about the production sites of ‘Hotel Portofino,’ you might be interested in what we have to share!

Hotel Portofino Filming Locations

‘Hotel Portofino’ is filmed in Italy and Croatia, specifically in Liguria, Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, and Istria County. Although the majority of the series is set in Portofino, Italy, many pivotal scenes are shot on location in Croatia, particularly in places where the production team finds similarities with Italian landscapes. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the drama series commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in late July of the same year. Now, let’s lose ourselves in the picturesque locations that serve as filming sites for the series!

Liguria, Italy

Since the series is set in Portofino, it only makes sense that the production team utilizes the locales of the actual village for some pivotal shots. Located in the Metropolitan City of Genoa on the Italian Riviera coastline, Portofino is a fishing village that is quite popular among tourists for its scenic harbor and its history. Some of the popular sites within the village include Castello Brown, Statue of Christ of the Abyss, Church of St. Martin, Church of St. George, and Oratory of Santa Maria Assunta.

Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

For filming purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Hotel Portofino’ sets up camp in Opatija, a coastal town and a municipality in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County. To be specific, a majority of the sea shots seen in season 1 were filmed by the Adriatic sea as it stands in for the Italian Riviera. Several other exterior shots are also lensed in the town as its relaxed and picturesque terrain tends to remind one of many famous Italian tourist resorts.

The production team traveled to other spots in the county to tape extra shots for the inaugural season of the drama series. They recorded several scenes on location in the city of Rijeka, the village of Lovran, and the municipality of Matulji. Over the years, Primorje-Gorski Kotar County has featured in a number of movies and TV series, including ‘Mayday,’ ‘Move On,’ ‘Diana,’ ‘Clark,’ and ‘Crossing Lines.’

Istria County, Croatia

Additional scenes for the debut season of ‘Hotel Portofino’ were also captured across Istria County, the westernmost county of Croatia. The production team recorded several on-location shots in the cities of Rovinj and Pula and the municipality of Bale. Thanks to the county’s picturesque and versatile terrain, it has served as a filming location for quite a few productions. Some of the notable ones are ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ ‘C.L.E.A.N.,’ ‘Exorcism,’ and ‘Season of the Witch.’

