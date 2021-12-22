Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, or HBO Max?

Directed by Ron Howard, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ or ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is a Christmas fantasy comedy-drama film inspired by Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book of the same name. The movie centers upon the bitter and reclusive green creature known as the Grinch as he embarks on a mission to take away the joy of the festival season from the innocent citizens of the Whoville.

However, once the Grinch infiltrates the town to put his ingenious schemes into action, an unexpected encounter changes everything. If the film’s premise intrigues you and you plan on watching it, then you have come to the right place to learn more about it. So, let us share with you everything we know.

What is How the Grinch Stole Christmas About?

The citizens of the fictional town of Whoville love Christmas and eagerly wait every year to celebrate it with their loved ones. While the annual affair is a chance to reconnect with everyone, the Grinch – a green hermit who lives on the outskirts of the town on a mountaintop – hates it. Determined to spoil everyone’s festive mood, the unsociable creature infiltrates the city accompanied by his dog Max.

However, before the Grinch can begin to put his evil schemes into action, he crosses paths with a kindhearted girl named Cindy Lou Who. While the former is bitter, Cindy still feels that despite his outward demeanor, there is a lot of good in the green hermit that people fail to see. As the storyline unfolds, the cruel reason for his hatred of Christmastime comes to the fore, but does the Grinch get the love and forgiveness he needs to get over his past and get a new start? Now, let us go through all the ways one can watch the movie.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix?

No, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is not accessible on the streaming giant. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey‘ or ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the Christmas fantasy film on other platforms as it is not a part of its extensive offering as of now. But viewers looking for films of the same genre can stream ‘12 Dog Days Till Christmas.’

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ is available as on-demand content on Amazon Prime Video. People who wish to rent or purchase the film can do so on the official website.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on HBO Max?

Since the Ron Howard directorial is no longer part of HBO Max’s massive catalog of television shows and movies, our readers may instead enjoy watching ‘The Polar Express‘ or ‘Elf.’

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Disney+?

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is not accessible on Disney+. But subscribers can choose to watch other Christmas movies like ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.’

Where to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Online?

You can rent or purchase ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on various video-on-demand platforms such as Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube. Apparently, the Christmas movie is also available on Peacock and DirecTV.

How to Stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas for Free?

Since Peacock and DirecTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, people who plan on watching the film for free can use the offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

