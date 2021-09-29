Is HoYeon Jung Married? Who is Squid Game Star’s Boyfriend?

HoYeon Jung is a South Korean model and actress who has been a notable part of the entertainment industry since she was 16. Her big break came when she walked the runway during Seoul Fashion Week without an agent and then appeared on ‘Korea’s Next Top Model’ for further exposure. From there, she landed features in multiple national and international magazines before making a big splash with her acting debut in 2021. After all, HoYeon took on the role of Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) on ‘Squid Game.’ So, let’s find out more about her personal life, shall we?

HoYeon Jung’s Family

HoYeon Jung was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. However, not many details concerning her familial life and overall upbringing are publicly available. That includes her parents and siblings’ identities as well as her schooling and former passions. With that said, we can confirm that HoYeon has two siblings, one of whom is a beautiful sister she seems to be pretty close with. Sharing a picture with her sister on Instagram in late 2018, the actor wrote, “When your sister is in town…😆😂(happy, but not happy😛) 가족이란…..”

HoYeon Jung’s Boyfriend

HoYeon Jung is in a happy and healthy relationship with fellow entertainer and actor Lee Dong-hwi, whom she reportedly started dating in 2015. Lee’s label reportedly confirmed their involvement, and it was later said that the couple did not want to hide their love and romance because they are free spirits themselves and always prefer to have things out in the open. As per sources, they went public only after overcoming issues like their ongoing responsibilities in the world of showbiz and their age gap.

Born on July 22, 1985, Lee is nine years older than his girlfriend, who was born in 1994. HoYeon and Lee are often referred to as the “fashionista couple” owing to their forward sense of style and different kinds of work in the industry. Lee’s performance as Ryu Dong-ryong in the hit K-Drama series ‘Reply 1988’ is what helped the actor establish a name for himself. Apart from that, he also appears in films like ‘The Handmaiden,’ ‘Veteran,’ ‘Confidential Assignment,’ and ‘New Trial.’

Moreover, Lee also serves as the host of ‘Orange Tag’ and is a member of the group MSG Wannabe with other Korean celebrities. HoYeon and Lee both have distinct musical connections as well. While Lee amazed fans with his abilities as a singer earlier this year, HoYeon is very close friends with Jennie (pictured above) from the internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK. It’s unclear when the girls first crossed paths, but they’ve been supporting one another for quite some time now.

