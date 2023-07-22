Is HQ Trivia Still Active?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that HQ Trivia truly revolutionized the way we think of game shows by bringing us the same live on a daily basis through a mobile application. It’s thus no surprise it went viral shortly following its launch and admittedly swept the nation, only to just as suddenly crumble apart because it simply was not ready for what was to come. So now that even CNN Films/HBO Max’s ‘Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia’ has lived up to its title by exploring the same, let’s find out whether this outlet is operational these days, shall we?

Is HQ Trivia Still Running?

It was reportedly in August 2017 when HQ Trivia was first released to the general public, allowing them to participate in daily quizzes wherein they could win or split real cash prizes in real-time. This platform was actually developed by the successful creators of Vine Colin Kroll and Rus Yusupov under the banner of Intermedia Labs, which was their own 2015-launched app studio. In fact, in these two years, the parent company had ostensibly come out with broadcasting service Hype as well as video remixing outlet Bounce, yet neither gained as much traction as the former.

We say this because HQ acquired thousands of users within a month, only for it to become a million by January 2018 before jumping straight to a record high of 2.3 million merely two months later in March. And hence came the issues — there were a lot of error messages, audio lagging, video freezing, and sudden disconnection, according to the aforecited documentary, all of which led to severe backlash. Then there’s also the fact the terms and conditions of this platform were such that no one could cash out their wins until they had at least a $20 balance, which was initially difficult as the prize itself was low.