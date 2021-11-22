Is Ian Bohen’s Ryan Leaving Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ revolves around the lives of the various people involved in the activities of the Yellowstone Ranch. The bunkhouse is a popular spot for the show’s fans as some of the most compelling characters, such as Lloyd, Jimmy, and Colby, reside there. One such fan-favorite character is actor Ian Bohen’s happy-go-lucky ranch hand, Ryan, who has unique and hilarious views on ranching and life.

However, in recent times some behind-the-scenes developments have made fans worried that Bohen might be on his way out of the bunkhouse. Is Ian Bohen really leaving ‘Yellowstone,’ or is it merely speculation? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s future on the show!

Is Ian Bohen Leaving Yellowstone?

Ryan is introduced in the series premiere episode titled ‘Daybreak.’ He is a ranch hand at the Yellowstone Ranch and has an easy-going personality. Ryan enjoys some good-natured ribbing with his fellow ranch hands. He later also works as a Livestock Agent for the Montana Livestock Association. In this role, we get to see Ryan’s competitive side, and he risks his life on quite a few occasions. Towards the end of the show’s third season, Ryan gets branded with the rest of the ranch hands, thereby swearing his loyalty to the Yellowstone Ranch and the Dutton family.

Since the show’s beginning, Ryan has seen very little character development and has a severe lack of individual character arc. However, fans are hoping to see more of Bohen as Ryan. Many viewers can’t help but wonder whether the character’s lack of development will lead to the actor’s exit. Bohen joined the show’s cast as a recurring cast member during the first season and was promoted to a series regular status starting with the third season.

In the meantime, other supporting characters as Jimmy, Walker, and Colby have received more definitive character arcs, and their individual stories are being fleshed out. Therefore, it is easy to see why fans of Bohen’s performance on the show are worried about his future. Adding fuel to the fire of the actor’s rumored exit is the news of Bohen joining the cast of a different series.

In October 2021, it was announced that Bohen will be reuniting with his ‘Teen Wolf‘ co-star, Tyler Hoechlin, on the second season of ‘Superman & Lois.’ Bohen is set to play Lieutenant Mitch Anderson in a recurring capacity during the second season. The news of Boehn’s casting in the superhero drama comes long after ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 completed filming. Therefore, fans can expect Bohen to appear throughout the show’s fourth season.

However, Bohen’s future on the show beyond the fourth season remains uncertain. Since ‘Yellowstone’ is primarily filmed in Montana and the filming of ‘Superman & Lois’ takes place in Canada, it will be tough for Bohen to appear on both shows should their production schedules overlap. Presently, Bohen has given no indication about a desire of exiting the Western drama, so fans can rest easy for now. Should the actor decide to hang up his cowboy boots, the character could be written off between season 4 and 5 or killed off in season 4 if it serves the narrative. Only time will tell whether Bohen returns to ‘Yelowstone’ in season 5 and beyond.

