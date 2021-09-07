Is Impeachment: American Crime Story on Hulu, Netflix, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is the third season of the true-crime series ‘American Crime Story‘ developed for television by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. The new installment is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s novel ‘A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President’ and explores the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal. If you enjoy gritty true-crime shows with entertainment value, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can stream it online!

What is Impeachment: American Crime Story About?

Set in the 90s, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ examines a political sex scandal that shook the entire nation. The then US President Bill Clinton becomes allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. As this scandal comes to light, Lewinsky’s life is turned upside down. She must face a flurry of media interviews and turmoil in her personal life. The narrative unfolds through Lewinsky’s perspective as we learn more about her relationship with the President. The series also examines how the scandal changed the face of media and journalism.

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story on Netflix?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is not a part of Netflix’s entertainment library that is arguably second to none. Users of the service can check out ‘Making a Murderer‘ about the lives and crimes committed by Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story on Hulu?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ will likely become available to stream with the help of FX on Hulu, a day after the episodes air on television.

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story on Amazon Prime?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ hasn’t been added to Amazon Prime’s collection of entertainment titles just yet. However, the new season will become available on the service on-demand soon. Meanwhile, you can watch ‘Cold Case Files,’ wherein forensic evidence is used to investigate real criminal cases that have been cold for some time.

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story on HBO Max?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ isn’t available to stream on HBO Max. As an alternative, you can stream ‘The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst‘ about Robert Durst, a billionaire accused of multiple murders who has never been convicted.

Where to Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Online?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ can be streamed online on FX’s official website or FX Now with the help of your active cable subscription details. You can opt for live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV to watch the new season. The third season will most likely arrive on VOD platforms after its television broadcast.

How to Stream Impeachment: American Crime Story for Free?

To watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ for free, you can signup for a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. However, we advise our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume.

