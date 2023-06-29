Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Serving as the fifth and final installment in the ‘Indiana Jones‘ film series, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is an action-adventure movie that revolves around the famous titular archaeologist who attempts to retrieve a powerful artifact that has the power to change the course of history. Helmed by James Mangold, the sequel of ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ features some of the most popular and decorated actors and actresses in the industry, including Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Opening to mixed reviews from critics, the adventure film provides a nostalgic rush to the original fans of the series while also keeping the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. Well, if you are a fan of the genre or have always wanted to watch an ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, you must be quite eager to learn more about this film. Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The narrative of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ centers upon the world-renowned archaeologist named Indiana Jones, who is nearing retirement and is called back into action when an all-too-familiar rival returns. He must race against time and his nemesis to get hold of a legendary dial that has the power to change the course of history. In his adventurous quest, his goddaughter named Helena also provides him with a helping hand. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the adventure film yourself!

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Netflix?

No, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘The Big 4‘ and ‘6 Underground.’

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers might not have access to ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ as of now, but once its theatrical run gets over, one can expect it to drop on the platform. In the meanwhile, you can check out other ‘Indiana Jones’ movies using your subscription, such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark‘ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.’

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies that the streamer offers, such as ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can choose to check out other action films that the streamer consists of, including ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey‘ and ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.’

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s library. For subscribers looking to utilize their subscription, you can turn to similar movies on the streamer, such as ‘Stargate‘ and ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.’

Where to Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Online?

As of writing, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, there is no way for you to watch the Harrison Ford starrer online at the moment, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to catch the action-packed movie on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny For Free?

Since ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is only available in theaters and unavailable on streaming platforms as of yet, you don’t have the option to stream the action movie for free. However, don’t let it stop you from hoping and waiting for the film to arrive on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, it is our humble request to our readers that they show their support for the cinematic arts by choosing to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal ways to do the same.

