Is Insidious: The Red Door on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to ‘Insidious‘ and ‘Insidious: Chapter 2,’ ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is a supernatural horror movie that centers upon the Lamberts, who must confront their demons to get rid of them once and for all. The fifth installment in the ‘Insidious’ film franchise, the Patrick Wilson directorial and starrer features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, and Lin Shaye. Opening to mixed reviews from critics, the horror thriller film might intrigue you enough to want to know more about it, including where to watch it. In that case, we have you covered!

What is Insidious: The Red Door About?

Set almost a decade after the events of the sophomore installment of the film series, the narrative focuses on Josh Lambert and his son Dalton who head to a secluded Ivy League university to drop the latter. But college turns out to be different from what they expected as it only brings back all of Dalton’s repressed demons, which begin to haunt them both. The father-son duo must return to the Further if they wish to put the demons to rest for good. Do they succeed in doing so or not? To find that out, you must watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Insidious: The Red Door on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streaming giant. However, don’t let it disappoint you because Netflix houses plenty of similar movies in its library, such as ‘Don’t Listen‘ and ‘Eli.’

Is Insidious: The Red Door on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is not a part of HBO Max’s massive catalog. Alternatively, you can turn to similar horror movies on the platform, such as ‘Insidious‘ and ‘Insidious: Chapter 2.’

Is Insidious: The Red Door on Hulu?

No, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is not included in Hulu’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out exciting alternatives the streamer offers, including ‘The Accursed‘ and ‘The Wretched.’

Is Insidious: The Red Door on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime does not have ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ in its expansive catalog. Nevertheless, the streaming giant gives you access to some excellent substitutes. We recommend you watch ‘The Dead Girl In Apartment 03‘ and ‘Look Away.’

Where to Watch Insidious: The Red Door Online?

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ has been exclusively released in theaters as of writing. Besides, there is no other way to watch the horror movie online. If you wish to catch the action on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Insidious: The Red Door For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is unavailable for streaming online, so you cannot watch the film for free at the moment. All you can do is hope it lands on any digital platform offering a free trial to new subscribers. That said, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Insidious: The Red Door Filmed?