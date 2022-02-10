Polish filmmaker Kristoffer Rus, the director of the popular series ‘Better Half,’ made his feature debut with the teen rom-com movie ‘Into The Wind’ (‘Pod Wiatr’). The story chronicles Ania, who feels out of place in her family after her mother’s tragic death. To lift Ania’s mood before she begins med school, father Andrzej takes her and the family to the picturesque resort town Hel.

Ania’s father has fixed her engagement with Kuba, the sole heir of an affluent lawyer family. However, Ania chooses a path to liberation once she meets free-spirited kite-surfing instructor Michal. The poignant and understated story shines in the department of cinematography and music, while the two lead actors deliver stellar performances. You may be curious whether the story rests in reality. If the thought has indeed come across your mind, let us keep you posted.

Is Into The Wind Based on A True Story?

No, ‘Into the Wind’ is not based on a true story. However, the characters remain grounded enough for the movie to hold a semblance of realism. Kristoffer Rus directed his first feature-length venture from a story and screenplay penned by Julian Kijowski, who made his screenwriting debut with the movie. Ania is the tale’s protagonist, caught between her overprotective father and two suitors. After the death of her mother, Ania goes through depression. People with similar struggles may sympathize with Ania’s coming-of-age story.

On the brink of adulthood, Ania, like many youths, is unsure of herself. Gradually, the movie chronicles Ania getting on her feet. On the other hand, the free-spirited liberal guy of Michal is painted in sharp contrast to conformist family heir Kuba, which builds the point of conflict in the story. However, while Ania’s backstory and woes are prominent, we do not know much about other characters. The underlying racial and class tension is also worth noticing. However, the backdrop of Hel provides the movie with a plausible setting, which adds to the realism.

The hotel of the movie, Mistral Hotel and Spa, is an actual four-star hotel in Pomeranian Voivodeship, brimming with tourists all around the year. The coastal shots in the movie are breathtaking, and the kite surfing sessions provide adrenaline for the viewers. As depicted in the film, Hel Peninsula is famous for favorable kite-surfing conditions. The side shore wind in the coast clocks around 30mph for most of the year and is ideal for beginner kite-surfers. Moreover, the water is relatively shallow in the area, which makes the experience for novices all the more worthwhile. Due to the conditions, the resort community of Hel touts itself as a paradise for kite-surfers.

From May till September, tourists flock into the region to try their hands at kite-surfing. There is also a competition every year, much like the one the movie depicts. Experienced surfers come from all over Europe and the globe for a shot at glory. Other than Hel Peninsula, where the movie takes place, there are several nearby areas ideal for kite-surfing. Places like the Bay of Puck, Rewa, and Łeba all provide great kite-surfing conditions. If you do not know the art of kite surfing, fret not, since there are many professional instructors to teach you. However, you may have to look for a while to find a perfect real-life counterpart of the fictional charmer Michal.

