Is It’s a Wonderful Life on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by multiple Academy awards winner Frank Capra, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is a fantasy drama movie that remains a beloved Christmas classic as well as a regular on every greatest movies list, even after almost 80 years of its release. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Henry Travers, among others, the movie tells the story of a man who receives intervention from his guardian angel while trying to die by suicide on Christmas Eve. The angel shows the man an alternate world where he does not exist, thus making him re-evaluate his decision. In case you wish to view this heartwarming holiday movie, we’ve got all the details ready for you.

What is It’s a Wonderful Life About?

Based on the 1943 short story called ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ revolves around George Bailey, a generous and kind-hearted man who always goes out of his way to help others. His good deeds include saving his brother from drowning as well as a young child from poisoning, giving up his dreams to save the family business, and also protecting the townsfolk from the devious schemes of Henry Potter. However, a series of misfortunes lead George to lose all hope, and he tries to jump into a river to end his life.

However, at that very moment, George’s guardian angel Clarence Odbody is sent from heaven to stop him. When George expresses remorse over being born, Clarence takes him to visit an alternate timeline where George was never born. Seeing the repercussions of his absence in the lives of his loved ones makes George realize the value of his life, as well as regain new vigor to battle life’s challenges. Apart from the feel-good nature of the film, the actors’ amazing performances make the movie even more special. So, if you plan on watching the classic, here are all the details you will need.

Is It’s a Wonderful Life on Netflix?

This evergreen holiday classic is not a part of Netflix’s current collection of movies. But if you are a pre-existing subscription owner on the streaming service, you can enjoy similar movies about the Christmas spirit like ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey‘ as well as ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

Is It’s a Wonderful Life on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on other platforms as it’s presently not available in the streaming service’s vast catalog. However, you can go for alternatives like ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas‘ and ‘Happiest Season.’

Is It’s a Wonderful Life on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

Is It’s a Wonderful Life on HBO Max?

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is not a part of HBO Max’s diverse list of movies and TV shows. But subscribers can enjoy timeless Christmas treats like ‘It Happened on 5th Avenue‘ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’

Is It’s a Wonderful Life on Disney+?

Sadly, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is not available to stream on Disney+. Nevertheless, viewers can choose from a plethora of movies on the streaming service like ‘Noelle,’ ‘Christmas Again,’ and ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.’

Where to Watch Is It’s a Wonderful Life Online?

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ can be watched with a subscription on FuboTv. Moreover, it can be streamed on online platforms like Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Spectrum, iTunes, AMC Theatres, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. In addition, the film is available on Tubi TV and Plex. You can also watch it on the official websites of NBC and USA Network.

How to Stream It’s a Wonderful Life for Free?

Viewers can stream ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for free online on Tubi TV, Plex, NBC, and USA Network. Since the movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, first-time subscribers can avail of the 30-day free trial offer to enjoy watching it without any additional charges. However, we recommend our readers avoid using any illegal means and pay for the online content they wish to consume.

