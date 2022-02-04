Is Jack Reacher on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on Lee Child’s 2005 novel ‘One Shot,’ Christopher McQuarrie’s action film ‘Jack Reacher’ centers around the eponymous character, a drifter and former Military Police Corps officer who gets entwined in the investigation of a case that involves a trained sniper. Starring Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher, Rosamund Pike as Helen Rodin, and Richard Jenkins as District Attorney Alex Rodin, the thriller film is a stunning spectacle from the filmmaker who wrote ‘The Usual Suspects.’ If you are eager to watch the film and wondering about the streaming options, let us guide you!

What is Jack Reacher About?

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, former military sniper James Barr gets arrested on suspicion of assassinating five people on the Allegheny River’s North Shore Trail from long range. Detectives Calvin Emerson and District Attorney Alex Rodin offer Barr a chance to choose life imprisonment over death row for a complete confession in return. However, Barr stuns them by writing “Get Jack Reacher” in a notepad.

Reacher, a former Military Police Corps officer, arrives at the city upon encountering a news report about the accused and the shooting. Barr’s attorney, Helen Rodin, offers Reacher access to evidence if he accepts to be her investigator. Even though he dismisses her initially, the turn of events leads him to get involved in the investigation. Reacher joins hands with Helen to untangle the mystery behind the murders.

Is Jack Reacher on Netflix?

Sadly, ‘Jack Reacher’ is not available on the streaming giant. Fans of stunning action thrillers similar to the Tom Cruise starrer can alternatively watch ‘Extraction’ or ‘Point Blank’ on the platform.

Is Jack Reacher on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Jack Reacher’ is available on Hulu. Our readers who are planning to watch the film on the streaming platform can access it here.

Is Jack Reacher on Amazon Prime Video?

The Christopher McQuarrie-directorial is not available on the regular catalog of Amazon Prime Video. However, you can rent it for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99 on the official website. The movie is also available through channel subscriptions. You can access the film on the platform here.

Is Jack Reacher on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, the vast collection of HBO Max does not include the action movie currently. Fans of the genre can alternatively watch ‘Nobody’ or ‘The Transporter.’

Where to Watch Jack Reacher Online?

‘Jack Reacher’ is available to stream on alternative streaming platforms such as Paramount+ and EPIX. The film is also available to rent or purchase on video-on-demand platforms like Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, AMC Theatres, and YouTube. The Rosamund Pike-starrer is also available to watch on Xfinity Stream, Spectrum On Demand, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Jack Reacher for Free?

Hulu and Paramount+ offer a 30-day and 7-day free trial, respectively. If you wish to watch the film free of cost, first-time subscribers can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they stream online and refrain from using illegal means to watch the film.

