Is Jackass Forever on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, ‘Jackass Forever’ is a reality comedy film that documents the most innovative pranks and stunts executed by Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the ‘Jackass’ gang as they return to the big screen. Viewers can expect to see a lot of unfiltered playfulness and mischief go down in the fifth edition of the film series. In addition, it is also the sequel to ‘Jackass 3D’ and is considered the fourth main installment in the franchise.

Peppered with comedic performances by a talented cast comprising Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, the movie will surely knock your socks off. If you’re waiting to watch it online, here are all the streaming options available!

What Is Jackass Forever About?

‘Jackass Forever’ is wild and unstoppable when it comes to its show of pranks and unapologetic shenanigans. As always, the men take turns to execute the most dangerous and stupid acts. The rest of the gang pose as onlookers boosting the morale of their participating comrades through frequent laughter, supportive claps, and funny remarks. Every participant returns the gesture once their act is over, and the show is then picked up by another person in the group. If you’re eager to watch it online, here is how you can do so!

Is Jackass Forever on Netflix?

‘Jackass Forever’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. If you’re open to exploring more options, you can watch ‘Bad Trip’ on the streamer here. The hidden camera film documents hilarious pranks pulled by two best friends on a road trip.

Is Jackass Forever on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Jackass Forever’ is not a part of the streaming service’s existing video library. However, you can opt for a similar slapstick comedy movie titled ‘Throw Momma from the Train,’ which follows a professor and a student making bad decisions in order to improve their lives. The movie is accessible on the platform here.

Is Jackass Forever on Hulu?

Unfortunately, you will not find ‘Jackass Forever’ on Hulu. Instead, you can go for alternatives like ‘Borat,’ a political black comedy mockumentary film that documents the journey of a fictional Kazakhstani journalist across the United States and his real-life interactions with Americans. The film is available for streaming here.

Is Jackass Forever on HBO Max?

‘Jackass Forever’ has not arrived on HBO Max as of now. However, you can instead watch the ‘Hangover’ franchise on the streamer. It currently includes ‘The Hangover,‘ ‘The Hangover Part II,‘ and ‘The Hangover Part III.’ Although these movies are entirely fictional, the chaos that characterizes them is quite similar to all the ‘Jackass’ movies.

Where to Watch Jackass Forever Online?

‘Jackass Forever’ made its theatrical debut in America on February 4, 2022, so you can walk up to your nearest theater and watch it there. Before that, you can book your tickets to Fandango. Moreover, it could roll out on VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical premiere. So you can watch out for its possible availability on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream Jackass Forever for Free?

‘Jackass Forever’ is not available free of cost because of its unavailability on streaming platforms. So the only way you can watch it right now is by booking a theater ticket or waiting for the film to release on VOD platforms. It is to be noted that we don’t advise our readers to stream content using illegal means.

Read More: Where Was Jackass Forever Filmed?