Is Jim Parrack’s Judson “Judd” Ryder Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The sixteenth episode of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 follows Judd’s attempts to find out the reason behind his son Wyatt’s change in behavior. After knowing that his good-natured son has become a vandal, he promises Wyatt’s mother Marlene that he will keep an eye on him. Judd takes Wyatt to his father’s ranch for family time to get to the bottom of Wyatt’s actions, only to get into a life-threatening situation. Even though the episode ends with an optimistic note, admirers of the character must be alarmed about the firefighter’s fitness and Jim Parrack’s future in the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Judson “Judd” Ryder?

After meeting Judd’s father Stuart Ryder, the firefighter and Wyatt go into the woods on horseback. Wyatt lets his father know that he is distressed about the time he had missed without knowing about his father. He adds that Judd’s admirable behavior towards him is increasing that distress. As the father and son talk the predicament over, they come across a rattlesnake on the ground. The snake attempts to bite Judd’s horse, rattling the animal. The firefighter falls from the horseback and breaks his bone, which blocks his artery.

Wyatt checks Judd’s pulse and finds nothing. Realizing that the blood flow to the legs is blocked, Judd asks his son to reset the bone back to its original position. Wyatt does the same after Judd’s insistence. Although Judd passes out, he gets saved by Stuart, who finds his son and grandson. Judd has a cast on his leg, which is likely to refrain him from working for a while. Since he is not physically fit to return to his duty until the cast is removed, Judd may not be able to be a part of the Station 126 squad for a while. So, is his injury a gateway for Jim Parrack to leave the show? Let’s find out!

Is Jim Parrack Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

As of yet, neither FOX nor Jim Parrack has indicated the supposed departure of the actor from ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Although Judd’s injury is expected him to keep at home, we may see the narrative of the season incorporating the firefighter’s personal life in the rest of the season three episodes. Since Judd’s familial life is an integral part of the show, we can expect Parrack to continue featuring in the procedural drama. In addition, a flashforward is another possibility to see Judd back on Station 126.

Wyatt’s return to the narrative after a break indicates that Judd and his son may spend more time together to compensate for the time Wyatt missed with his father. Judd’s injury can be a plot device to keep the firefighter at home for him to be present for his son. Since Marlene is engaged with races, Judd and Grace may welcome the firefighter’s son to stay with them. In the upcoming episodes, we may see Wyatt overcoming his distress in the company of his dad.

After Owen, Judd is the most pivotal firefighter in Station 126, making him a significant part of the narrative of the show. Thus, it is highly unlikely that Judd’s storyline will be concluded with a minor injury and without any formal announcements. Considering these factors, we believe that Jim Parrack is most likely not leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’

