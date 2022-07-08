Is Jimmy Keene Married? Does He Have a Family?

Apple TV+’s crime series ‘Black Bird’ revolves around the true story of James “Jimmy” Keene, who gets sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking. The Chicago-based drug dealer gets an opportunity to walk free from prison if he succeeds in eliciting a confession to killing Tricia Reitler from suspected serial killer Larry DeWayne Hall. Along with Larry’s shocking life and Jimmy’s mission to befriend him for the FBI, the show offers a brief look at Jimmy’s personal life and his relationships with his family members. If the viewers are eager to know more about Jimmy’s familial life, especially after his release from prison, let us be your ally!

Is Jimmy Keene Married?

Jimmy Keene has chosen to keep his personal life private. Thus, it is not sure whether he is currently married. He had not mentioned getting married in the minimal sections he had written about his family in ‘In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption,’ the source text of the show. It is also not sure whether he is currently single or in a relationship with someone. From what Jimmy had revealed to the public, he is seemingly leading a happy life after getting released from prison in 1999.

In the source text, originally published in 2010, co-writer Hillel Levin wrote that Jimmy regretted that he didn’t nurture a serious relationship. “A part of Keene did truly have regrets about his love life. He never had the long-term relationship he wanted: a woman he could marry and have children with,” Hillel wrote in the book. At the time of Jimmy’s arrest, he was in a relationship with a girl. The couple then decided that it would be best for her to live with her relatives until Jimmy “could settle the charges against him.” However, the person then met someone, seemingly ending their relationship.

At the time of the publication of the source text, Jimmy’s last girlfriend was Tina, who had tried her best to get him out of the prison. Their relationship ended when Jimmy left the prison in Milan, Michigan, for Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, to befriend Larry and elicit a confession from him.

Where is Jimmy Keene’s Family Now?

Although details concerning Jimmy Keene’s marital/relationship status are unknown, Jimmy had written about his parents and siblings in his book, especially about his father James “Big Jim” Keene. Big Jim suffered a stroke when Jimmy was in jail. Upon witnessing his father’s ill health, he realized that he had to get out of the prison in whichever way he can. Jimmy was able to get out of prison in 1999 and spent time with his father until 2004. On November 28, 2004, Big Jim died due to a heart attack at the age of sixty-seven.

“I still can’t believe my dad died. I think about him every day. There are times after something happens when I pick up the phone, ready to give him a call and tell him about it. I can never forget his voice—that deep, booming voice. I hear it like we just talked yesterday,” Jimmy wrote about Big Jim in ‘In with the Devil.’ Even though the current whereabouts of his mother Lynn is private, Jimmy had acknowledged her presence in his life in his book. “My mother, Lynn, of whom I am very proud for overcoming all her setbacks and obstacles in her life and for standing by me in my darkest time,” he wrote.

As per sources, Jimmy is still primarily living in Chicago, Illinois. His business affairs also reportedly take him to Los Angeles, California. Jimmy’s sister Terri Lynn is a home sales agent based in Tampa, Florida. Along with their mother Lynn, their brother Timothy “Timmy” Keene’s whereabouts is private as well.

