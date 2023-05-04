Is Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is a prequel to the Regency-era period drama, ‘Bridgerton.’ The show focuses on the story of the young Queen Charlotte, who leaves her home in Germany at the age of seventeen and arrives in England to marry the King, about whom she knows nothing. As she spends more time in the English court and society, she discovers some secrets about her husband while also making friends and enemies in the ton.

Apart from her origins, the series also focuses on the future of monarchy as Queen Charlotte tries to find suitable matches for her children. This timeline takes place after the events of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2. Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton also make an appearance. Does this mean that Anthony Bridgerton also appears in the prequel series? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Anthony Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story?

No, Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton is not in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ The eldest Bridgerton sibling first appeared in the first season of ‘Bridgerton’ as the head of the family and was responsible for finding a suitable match for his sister, Daphne. While the season focuses on Daphne and Simon’s love story, we also discover Anthony’s affair with an actress and the tug-of-war he feels between doing his duty for his family and running away so that he can be with the woman he loves.

In the second season, Anthony seriously pursues the prospect of a good match and finding the woman who can take up the role of Viscountess Bridgerton. This leads him on the pursuit to woo and marry Edwina Sharma. However, he ends up falling for her elder sister, Kate. The season covers their enemies-to-lovers arc and ends with them getting married, despite all the obstacles in their path, most of which were of their own making.

The third season of ‘Bridgerton’ explores the romance of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. With the spotlight on his younger brother, Anthony’s role in the third season will be reduced to a secondary character. However, unlike Simon, who doesn’t appear in the seasons following the first, Anthony Bridgerton is to remain an important part of the story because he is the head of the Bridgerton family.

Actor Jonathan Bailey confirmed that he would be returning for the third season of ‘Bridgerton,’ as there’s still a lot that needs to be explored in Kate and Anthony’s marriage. “All I can say to the lovely fans is that we know, we read those things, and we love them too. They are going to be laced in our performances and the TV show for sure,” he said, referring to the marital life of Kate and Anthony, which is an important part of their story in the books.

“We know that there will be a future Kanthony. There’s a lot of those incredible conversations that happen towards the end of the book, which I really loved, about mortality and the understanding they have for each other. I’m sure there’s going to be space for those now that they’re together; maybe we’ll be able to nod back to those scenes and bring them forward into the future,” Bailey added.

While Anthony does not appear in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ we get an update about the family from Violet Bridgerton. She mentions that Anthony and Kate are on their honeymoon, which explains their absence from the show. We also learn about other siblings, especially Eloise, and the dent in her friendship with Penelope, which will play out in the third season of ‘Bridgerton’ as the spotlight shifts towards the latter’s romance with Colin Bridgerton.

