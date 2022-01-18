CBS’ ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is one of the most celebrated sitcoms of the 21st century. Over nine seasons, the sitcom revolves around the life and adventures of Ted Mosby, progressing through his friendships and relationships. Ted’s search for “The One” and the friendships that accompany him during his life journey forms the show’s essence. Josh Radnor’s incredible performance as Ted has garnered an astounding fan following as well. As the sequel to the show, ‘How I Met Your Father,’ arrives after a long wait, admirers of the characters must be looking forward to Radnor’s return as Ted. On that note, here’s everything you need to know!

Is Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Father?

The life of Ted Mosby is eventful in ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ From his friendships with Marshall, Lily, and Barney to his love for Robin, the show follows each dimension of Ted’s life in outstanding detail. Naturally, the viewers must be wondering about the prospects of seeing Ted’s life in the sequel after the events of the original show’s startling finale. However, Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby is not in ‘How I Met Your Father’ in a regular or recurring capacity.

As far as ‘How I Met Your Father’ is concerned, the sitcom is a standalone sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and follows entirely distinct characters and storylines. The sitcom does not continue the narrative of the original show or any of the original show’s characters. The two shows are connected with a similar narrative structure, common themes and character traits, and numerous references in the sequel that allude to the previous show.

But we may not have to be entirely disappointed. In an interview given in May 2021, lead performer and producer of the show, Hilary Duff teased about having guest appearances from the cast of the original show. Therefore, an encounter between Sophie and Ted is indeed probable. Considering that Jesse and Sid live in the same apartment in which Ted lived with Marshall and Lily, the return of the beloved character to his abode will be delightful for the fans of both shows.

But Josh Radnor reprising the role of Ted may not be as easy as it sounds. Over the years after the finale season of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ the actor did talk about moving on from the identity of Ted in numerous interviews. Radnor had also been vocal about the show becoming a factor in whatever else he tries to do in his career. If Radnor had moved on from the legacy and nostalgia of the original show, the chances of seeing Ted back on screen will be minimal. Still, we hope to see him return as Ted to guide Sophie in her adventure of finding the love of life in the streets of New York City.

