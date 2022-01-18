Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Neil Patrick Harris’ portrayal of Barney Stinson in the nine seasons of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ has garnered an incredible fanbase for the character. His friendship with the protagonist Ted Mosby and the hilarious adventures they embark on together are highly celebrated. However, as far as ‘How I Met Your Father’ is concerned, Neil Patrick Harris will most likely not be reprising the role of Barney in a regular or recurring capacity.

‘How I Met Your Father’ is conceived as a standalone sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and is independent of the original show’s characters and narrative. The principal characters of the sitcom are entirely original and distinct from the characters of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ though there are certain parallels present. Thus, Barney is not returning in a significant capacity in the new show. However, we can’t rule out the admirable character’s return entirely.

In a May 2021 interview, Hilary Duff, who portrays Sophie and produces the sitcom, revealed that guest appearances from the original show’s cast are indeed a possibility. Even though Duff didn’t reveal who is returning, considering the fanbase and popularity of the character, Barney is indeed a tempting choice. If that’s the case, we may see Neil Patrick Harris putting his suit back on to scream “Suit up” as Barney.

While speculations regarding the spin-off and sequel shows of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ were rife, Harris did express his reluctance to reprise his character. “I really just look back on that chapter [‘How I Met Your Mother’] with great fondness. I just don’t feel like there’s anything left to do, really,” Harris told TV Guide in March 2018. However, in an interview given in October 2021, the actor stated that it is nice to see the developments of ‘How I Met Your Father’ and wished the sitcom his best.

Since the creators of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ — Carter Bays and Craig Thomas — and Pamela Fryman — who directed most of the original show — are executive producers of ‘How I Met Your Father,’ we can hope that Harris has received an invitation to be a part of the show from the people he had worked with for years.

