Is Laura Dead or Alive in The Longest Night?

‘The Longest Night is a Spanish-language crime action thriller series. The entirety of the narrative of the first season takes place on the night of Christmas Eve. Hugo Roca (Alberto Ammann), the prison director of Baruca Hill Psychiatric Correctional Facility, is preparing to have dinner with his three children — Laura (Maria Caballero), Guille, and Alicia. However, he is forced to change the plans when he receives the news that the recently arrested serial killer Simón Lago (Luis Callejo) is bound for Baruca Hill. Laura becomes angry and leaves for her mother’s home, but Guille and Alicia agree to come with their father to Baruca Hill so they can have dinner together in his office.

However, a group of armed individuals soon arrives at Baruca and demands that Hugo hands Simón over to them. What they don’t know is that Hugo has just learned that Laura has been kidnapped. People who took her have threatened that she will be killed if he hands Simón over. If you are wondering whether Laura is dead or alive at the end of the first season of ‘The Longest Night’ season 1, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Laura Dead or Alive?

Everything that Hugo does in the series is ultimately for Laura’s safety. His refusal to give up Simón cause the deaths of the attackers, inmates/patients at Baruca Hill, and even guards. Hugo even ends up pushing Macarena Montes (Sabela Arán), a security officer who joined his team for the night because of Simón, off the rooftop, presumably killing her.

Hugo doesn’t know that the people holding his daughter are victims themselves and that he knows them. Simón’s associates have kidnapped Rosa and Andrés’ daughter, Valentina, to make them do their bidding. Hugo manages to get a call through to Laura’s phone, providing Rosa and Andrés the proof that Simón is still alive. Although this stops Rosa from shooting Laura, the extreme stress of the situation causes the young girl to have her heart issues flare-up.

In flashback scenes, it is revealed that Laura has heart issues. When she was younger, she nearly drowned in a pool until her father saved her. As the season ends, Rosa and Andrés try to revive an unresponsive Laura. The situation might seem dire for Laura, but she will most likely survive. When Valentina was taken, a package was delivered to Rosa and Andrés’ door. In it, Rosa found a gun, a mobile phone, and a medical kit. It’s safe to presume that the kit is for Laura. The kidnappers evidently know everything there is to know about Laura, Hugo, and their family.

In the prospective season 2, Rosa or Andrés will probably inject Laura with the drug, saving her life. Together, they might even figure out why they are being targeted. The show barely reveals any of its big mysteries in the inaugural season and virtually ends on a cliffhanger, including with Laura’s storyline. But it also provides enough clues scattered throughout the season for us to conclude that Laura will be alright.

Read More: Does Hugo Hand Over Simon in The Longest Night? [Spoiler]