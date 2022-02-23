Is Law & Order on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Dick Wolf, ‘Law & Order’ is a police procedural and legal drama series that follows cases of crime and debauchery in New York City. The show premiered on September 13, 1990, kickstarting the eponymous franchise that now has several successful spin-off shows. The stories are often based on real cases that are covered by the media, hence increasing its importance and appeal. It features stars like Sam Waterston, Steven Hill, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jerry Orbach, who became long terms members of the ever-shifting cast. If you want to watch it online, we can tell you how to!

What is Law & Order About?

‘Law & Order’ focuses on one part of the criminal justice system, much like the rest of the series within the franchise. Every episode has two segments dedicated to a different part of law enforcement. The first half follows the investigation of a crime, after which the New York City Police Department detectives try to catch the suspect. The second half revolves around the trial and persecution of the suspect. To watch the show online, you can utilize the streaming options we have listed!

Is Law & Order on Netflix?

‘Law & Order’ is currently not a part of Netflix’s current offerings, so you can watch other shows on the platform such as ‘How to Get Away with Murder‘ and ‘When They See Us.’

Is Law & Order on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Law & Order’ is available on-demand as a part of the streaming platform’s current video catalog; you can visit the website and watch it here. You can buy an episode for $1.99 or $2.99 (depending upon the season) or purchase an entire season for $12.99.

Is Law & Order on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Law & Order’ is available for subscribers through the NBC network add-on on Hulu+Live TV.

Is Law & Order on HBO Max?

HBO Max currently does not have ‘Law & Order’ in its expansive video library, so you can watch similar shows like ‘The Mentalist‘ and ‘The Wire.’

Where to Watch Law & Order Online?

Since ‘Law & Order’ airs on NBC, you can visit NBC’s official website and watch it there shortly after its television premiere. You can access the show on live streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. If you’re subscribed to VOD platforms, new episodes will shortly be available on Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

How to Stream Law & Order for Free?

YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu+Live TV offer a 7-day free trial period after subscription, so people who wish to watch the show free of cost can do so before the trial expires. However, we don’t want our readers to use illegal methods in order to access the desired show online. You can always choose the more ethical approach and pay for the streaming service you wish to use.

Read More: Where is Law & Order Filmed?