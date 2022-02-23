Where is Law & Order Filmed?

Created by Dick Wolf, ‘Law & Order’ is an iconic legal drama show that chronicles the journey of different criminal cases in New York City, from the crime scene to the court. In a 2-segment fashion, the first half of each episode focuses on the investigation and identification of suspects, whereas the second half details the court proceedings against them by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The cases often draw inspiration from real-life events and retell them with elements of fiction.

Set against the gorgeous backdrop of New York City, ‘Law & Order’ has been entertaining the audience since 1990 and has resulted in several successful spin-offs. The visuals of the show add a realistic touch to the central narrative and give an in-depth look at where all the legal happenings take place in a city. Fans are often curious to know about the interesting places where the show is filmed. If you want to find out as well, we’ve got all the information ready for you. Let’s dive in!

Law & Order Filming Locations

‘Law & Order’ is filmed entirely on location in various parts of New York City in New York. As per reports, a few scenes in some of the earlier seasons of the show were shot in New Jersey. Principal photography for season 21 commenced on December 9, 2021. After a hiatus of 11 years since season 20 aired in 2009-10, the show returned with the 21st season in 2021. Now, here is a closer look at the filming locations.

New York City, New York

‘Law & Order’ is based and filmed in numerous locations in New York City, the most populous metropolis in the nation. Major scenes from season 21 were filmed at the New York County Courthouse, situated at 60 Center Street. Moreover, important portions of the previous seasons were filmed in famous areas of the city such as Central Park, East Village, Times Square, and Park Avenue. In addition, the cast and crew also filmed at the Pier 59 Studios, located at 59 Chelsea Piers, Manhattan. Apart from that, several scenes of the show as a whole have been filmed at Pier 62 at Chelsea Piers.

Often billed as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, New York City comprises the five boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. It is situated on the New York Harbor, which is one of the largest natural harbors in the world. New York City is a major hub of art, politics, commerce, education, and tourism. Furthermore, it houses the United Nations headquarters as well as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, which are the two biggest stock exchanges worldwide.

New York City is also a major tourist destination, with several renowned landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Empire State Building, Broadway Theater District, Grand Central Terminal, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Many popular movies like ‘West Side Story,’ ‘The Hating Game,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘ were filmed in the city. The city has hosted the filming of the TV series, such as ‘Dash & Lily,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and ‘Suits.’

