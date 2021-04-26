‘The Good Doctor’ is a medical drama that revolves around a brilliant surgical resident called Shaun Murphy, who is on the Autism spectrum. The series is an adaptation of the 2013 South Korean television series of the same name. Paige Spara plays Lea Dilallo, Shaun’s love interest in the series. The character is first introduced in season 1, but Lea and Shaun become a couple by the end of season 3. The series is currently in its fourth run, and we have seen some interesting developments in the couple’s relationship so far. Understandably, you must be excited to know what is next for Lea and Shaun. Here is everything we know!

Is Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) Pregnant on The Good Doctor?

In the eleventh episode of season 4, Lea reveals that she is pregnant, and this revelation is guaranteed to change her relationship with Shaun. In the following episode, we see the couple go through the various stages of acceptance and decide what they want to do about the unexpected pregnancy. Each of them speaks to their friends and confidantes to explore the pros and cons of going through with it. Shaun and Lea also share a delicate conversation about her fears and doubts, to which Shaun has a loving response. Although they initially decide to get an abortion, by the end of the twelfth episode, they realize that they want the baby.

The pregnancy storyline is a significant turning point for Shaun’s character in the show. In a recent interview in March 2021, the series creator David Shore revealed that the writers are constantly on the lookout for new challenges and opportunities for Shaun, and Lea’s unexpected pregnancy offers both. He said that they would like to explore how the couple navigates the decision and if they are ready for it. We know that Shaun having Autism has also been a point of contemplation for Lea, but she has never seen it as a shortcoming. According to Shore, Shaun would make a great parent because he is honest, non-judgmental, and wants the best for people.

Paige Spara expressed her excitement regarding how Lea and Shaun would deal with the unforeseen situation. She emphasized that pregnancy brings layers of emotions into one’s relationship due to its life-changing nature. When asked what she sees in the future for Shaun and Lea, the actress said that the fans could look forward to seeing the honesty with which the couple deals with the change. Spara also praised David Shore for exploring Shaun and Lea’s relationship in a sensitive and balanced manner.

On a different note, Lea’s pregnancy in the series has also sparked off rumors about Spara possibly being pregnant. It is not uncommon for real-life pregnancies to be written into storylines of television series. However, the actress who likes to keep her personal life away from the public gaze has made no such announcement. Instead, the fans can expect to go along on the roller coaster ride with Shaun and Lea as they come to terms with the possibility of starting a family. In the fourteenth episode of season 4, we learn that the charming couple is expecting a baby girl.

