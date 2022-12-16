Is Lele Pons Married? Who is Her Fiancé?

Netflix’s ‘Dance Monsters’ is an exciting dancing show that mixes entertainment with technology in a way never seen before. The participants in this reality series have a chance to show off their skills without being hindered by any external factors. Instead of dancing on the main stage, the competitors perform in a special area with motion detection equipment attached to them. Their animated monster-shaped avatar is able to copy their exact movement on the stage.

The combination of animation and dance is judged by a panel of three extremely talented artists, including Eleonora Pons Maronese, who is more popularly known as Lele Pons. The Venezuelan-American YouTuber has a massive fan following who were quite excited to see her in the Netflix show. Many of Lele’s admirers are especially curious about her personal life, and we are here to shed light on the same!

Lele Pons’ Family and Background

Born to pediatrician Ana Maronese Pivetta and architect Luis Guillermo Pons Mendoza, Lele Pons came into this world on June 25, 1996. With Caracas, Venezuela, as her birthplace, the artist remained a solely Venezuelan citizen until the age of 23, even though she grew up in Miami, Florida, after turning five. Additionally, Lele is of Puerto Rican descent and is the niece of Chayanne, a well-known Puerto Rican Latin pop singer.

When Lele was quite young, her parents separated after her father came out as gay. Though she initially struggled with the idea, the Netflix star was soon able to assimilate. As of writing, the artist and her father seem to have a good relationship. Growing up, Lele struggled to fit ins school due to being different from others. Over the years, she has also opened up about her experiences with Tourette’s syndrome and severe OCD.

Thanks to the famous short-video platform Vine, Lele became an internet sensation. “I started with my friends, and I started becoming bad. At first, it was just being really creative – it wasn’t even funny stuff,” she shared with Teen Vogue. Her fan following increased massively, and the Venezuelan-American artist became the first ever person to have one billion loops. Her main inspiration seems to be Latin American artists like Sofía Vergara, Gaby Espino, and Shakira.

Thanks to her success, Lele has broadened her horizons and been a part of several ventures. Starting in 2015, she dipped her toes in the field of business through the launch of UNO Magnetic, a jewelry collection. 2016 marked her start as a movie star and television personality. Soon afterward, she released her first ever single, “Dicen,” in 2018 and captivated the public with her voice. Lele’s experience in the entertainment industry is nothing short of impressive, and the artist currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She also has a weekly podcast named ‘Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons,’ which was launched on August 19, 2020. Additionally, she still posts a variety of content on social media for her fans.

Lele Pons’ Fiancé

As of writing, Lele Pons is happily engaged to Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, AKA Guaynaa. The couple has been dating since December 15, 2020, and has been pretty affectionate towards each other in public and on social media. In order to take their relationship to the next level, Guaynaa proposed to Lele during the 2022 Tomorrowland festival, which was held in the Belgium town of Boom. The Venezuelan-American actress was over the moon about the proposal and enthusiastically said yes in front of a large audience.

Lele has never been shy about sharing her love for her partner and shared her feelings about him through a sweet Instagram post on his 2022 birthday. The caption read, “You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! Love you, baby!” Guayana is a popular Puerto Rican rapper and singer who is quite famous due to his hit song “ReBoTa.” When Lele went through appendix surgery in October 2022, her fiancé took immense care of her, something that the recovering Netflix judge appreciated very much.

