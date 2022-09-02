Is Life by Ella Based on a True Story?

Apple TV+’s ‘Life by Ella’ is a comedy-drama series that follows Ella McCaffrey, a middle school girl returning to her everyday life after recovering from cancer. Determined to seize each day and live life to the fullest, she faces several challenges in her new quest, only to overcome them with her unique perspective on life.

Created by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock, the children’s show is a heartfelt and emotionally charged look into the life of a young cancer survivor. Therefore, viewers must wonder whether the show is inspired by a true story. If you wish to learn more about the conceptualization of ‘Life by Ella,’ here is everything you need to know!

Is Life by Ella a True Story?

No, ‘Life by Ella’ is not based on a true story. The series tells a fictional tale about Ella McCaffrey, a young cancer survivor attempting to get her life back on track. After missing school because of her illness, she returns with a new outlook on life and is determined to have a “seize the day” mentality. However, those around Ella are concerned about her well-being, given her recent experiences. The show’s premise is grounded in the protagonist’s worldview and gives viewers a look at a cancer survivor’s life.

Although, since Ella takes a positive approach to her circumstances, the show has a light-hearted and feel-good tone. In an interview, creators Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock (‘Bunk’d‘) explained that it took them nearly five years to conceive the show. Luckily, things came together after the Covid-19 pandemic. The duo shared that the pandemic resulted in the entire world going through traumatic experiences and having to overcome them in their own way. Therefore, viewers can connect with Ella’s outlook as she is also recovering from some difficult experiences.

Hence, the young girl’s story resonates with the audience as it helps them appreciate the beauty of life and keep a positive attitude. Hodsden and Pollock elaborated that Ella’s outlook contrasts with the views of her friends and family, resulting in her positivity becoming her superpower. The creators stated that the thematic idea originated from a desire to tell a superhero story from a very realistic perspective. Moreover, Ella’s fight with cancer gives her maturity beyond her years, making for some interesting conflicts.

Therefore, the unique approach allows the show to tackle several sensitive and mature themes without losing its deft touch and child-friendly content. In the series, Ella attempts to overcome everything that scares her about life, including things such as social status and fake friends. As a result, the story dives into modern children’s challenges in real life. It encompasses various issues children face daily and gives them a positive outlook to deal with their problems through Ella’s journey. Therefore, the series is an ideal watch for children and families.

Ultimately, ‘Life by Ella’ is a fictional story that deals with various complex and mature themes. Its primary theme is overcoming life’s difficulties and living each day with a positive outlook. In the process, it gives viewers a heartwarming message and allows them to reflect on their own approaches to issues in life. Furthermore, the show’s witty, relatable, and emotionally moving content is grounded in reality through deft writing and the cast’s believable performances.

