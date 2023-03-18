Is Lifetime’s Black Girl Missing Based on a True Story?

Starring Garcelle Beauvais, Iyana Halley, Taylor Mosby, Linda Park, and Cleo Fraser, Lifetime’s ‘Black Girl Missing,’ a part of the network’s ‘Ripped from The Headlines’ lineup, is a crime drama movie that revolves around Cheryl and her daughter Lauren who get into a heated argument over the latter’s wish to drop out of college. When Lauren doesn’t pick up her calls and reply to her texts, Cheryl thinks that her daughter is just mad at her and ignoring her on purpose, only to find out that she has actually gone missing. Now, she goes to the authorities and media for help, but instead, all she gets is their judgment — calling Lauren a runaway — while they are fixated on another missing person’s case of a white girl.

Taking the case into her own hands, Cheryl turns to her 15-year-old daughter Marley and asks for help from an internet community to find Lauren. Soon, she comes across the Black and Missing Foundation and discovers that missing person cases of colored people are neither given enough media coverage nor proper law enforcement resources. The Delmar Washington directorial involves some prevalent themes, such as missing person cases and the prejudice against Black people, which is enough to make you question if the Lifetime movie is rooted in reality or not. Well, let’s explore the same, shall we?

Is Black Girl Missing a True Story?

No, ‘Black Girl Missing’ is not based on a true story. However, as the title card at the very beginning of the movie reads, it is actually “inspired by actual stories of missing women of color” and highlights the unfortunate truth about the justice system. But as far as the engaging and realistic storyline is concerned, it is the brainchild of Kale Futterman, who has previously written screenplays for ‘Samir,’ ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ and the short film ‘Lark.’ Thanks to her creative mind, brilliant writing prowess, and experience in the industry, she was able to come up with a unique screenplay for the Lifetime film.

Although the movie is not based on any specific event that actually occurred in real life, it is the amalgamation of different stories that happen way too often than we realize. However, some aspects of the story are true, such as the Black and Missing Foundation. Formed in 2008, it is an actual foundation established by Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson that helps people of color find their missing loved ones. Moreover, the bias toward Black people portrayed throughout the film, when it comes to media attention, reporting, and careless handling from the side of the police, is also a very real and prevalent subject.

In a telephonic interview with Black Girl Nerds, Garcelle Beauvais, who portrays Cheryl in ‘Black Girl Missing,’ was asked to elaborate on the evident discrimination that black missing person cases face. She said, “When we go missing, immediately she’s a runaway. It’s not about what could happen, how we can help, or where we can go. In the movie, it’s the cops not calling back, not doing enough, and saying that she’s 18 and an adult.”

Garcelle added, “Well if she was white and 18, it would be a different story. I think those are things we wanted to put in the movie and not shy away from because it’s really happening. So, the next time an officer gets a missing person of color on his desk, he doesn’t just put it away as a runaway.” The movie also touches upon the subject of bullying and depression that Black girls tend to go through.

In the same interview, Garcelle was asked why it was important to include these topics in the film. She answered, “Growing up, no one talked about stuff like that. We didn’t know what mental health was. We would just say, “Oh, you’re crazy,” and “Go sit down.” It was important to show because this is what we’re dealing with now.” So, keeping all these factors in mind, it would be fair to say that although ‘Black Girl Missing’ is inspired by different real-life stories of Black missing women, it is not based on one particular true story.

