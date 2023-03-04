Where Was Lifetime’s Black Girl Missing Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Delmar Washington, Lifetime’s ‘Black Girl Missing’ is a crime drama movie that revolves around Cheryl and her daughter Lauren who get into an argument over the latter’s desire to drop out of college. When Cheryl fails to get in touch with Lauren, her initial assumption is that she is just ignoring her calls and texts because she is angry at her. However, she realizes that her daughter has actually gone missing. She faces disappointment when she reaches out to the authorities for help as they are quick to dismiss the case and instead focus on another case of a missing white girl.

In her desperation to find the whereabouts of her daughter, Cheryl takes the help of an internet community and soon finds out how careless the authorities are when it comes to missing cases of colored persons. The part of the network’s ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ lineup, the movie includes some interesting backdrops as Cheryl moves across the city to look for Lauren. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Black Girl Missing’ was shot. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

Black Girl Missing Filming Locations

‘Black Girl Missing’ was filmed in California, specifically in Greater Los Angeles. The principal photography for the crime movie commenced in December 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Located in the Western United States, California is the most populous and the third largest state, in terms of area, in the country.

Also known as the Golden State, its diverse and versatile landscape favors the production needs of different kinds of film projects, including ‘Black Girl Missing,’ making it a suitable production location for many filmmakers. Now, let’s follow Cheryl as she searches for her daughter around the city, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Greater Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Black Girl Missing’ were lensed in Greater Los Angeles, the second-largest metropolitan area in the nation. From what we can gather, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the metropolitan area to record different scenes against suitable backdrops for the crime drama movie. For instance, the locales of the city of Los Angeles feature in various parts of the film.

Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members seemingly set up camp in Thousand Oaks, the second largest city in California’s Ventura County. Situated in Southern California, Greater Los Angeles encompasses five counties — San Bernardino County, Ventura County, Riverside County, and Los Angeles County.

While the economy of the metropolitan area is driven by many sectors, it is the entertainment industry that plays a more significant role than others. This is mainly due to the ties that LA has with the Hollywood industry and the presence of major production companies’ film studios in LA county — Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Studios, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures. Greater LA is also home to several popular beaches and museums, including Venice Beach, Sunset Beach, California Science Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and Hollywood Wax Museum, to name a few.

Black Girl Missing Cast

Garcelle Beauvais and Iyana Halley essay the role of mother and daughter — Cheryl and Lauren — respectively, in the Lifetime movie. The former has had a fruitful acting career, starring in various film projects over the years. For instance, Garcelle features in ‘A Girl Like Grace,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

On the other hand, Iyana is an up-and-coming actress who has worked with iconic actors and actresses already. You might recognize her from ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Beast,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and ‘Licorice Pizza.’ Other cast members who play supportive yet important roles in the crime film are Taylor Mosby (Marley), Linda Park (Elise), Cleo Fraser (Bella), Noah Fearnley (Ian), Zack Gold (Eddie), Taylor Ann Thompson (Annie), and Jeanette Branch (Loretta).

