Where Was Lifetime’s Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jim Donovan, Lifetime’s ‘Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story’ (originally titled ’53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer’) is a thriller movie based on the true story of Mary Stauffer’s abduction on May 16, 1980. The film centers on the spine-chilling story of teacher and missionary Mary Stauffer and her eight-year-old daughter Beth who were abducted at gunpoint and forced into the trunk of their car. The kidnapper, Ming Sen Shiue, was a student Mary had taught 15 years back and had been obsessed with her.

Mary and her daughter were held captive for 53 days, suffering torture, rape, and multiple threats, until they were eventually able to flee their terrifying nightmare. Mary resorted to her religion to help her and her daughter survive. ‘Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story’ is filled with powerful performances, and its true story backdrop adds to the thrill of the story. If you, too, are wondering where exactly it was filmed, we have got your back. Let’s find out!

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story Filming Locations

‘Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Greater Vancouver. Principal photography most likely commenced in the summer of 2019 and was wrapped up within 16 days. Now, let’s take a closer look at the locations featured in the Lifetime movie!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story’ was primarily lensed in Greater Vancouver, a metropolitan region with Vancouver at its center. Particularly, a significant portion of the movie was recorded in Maple Ridge, a city on the northeastern side of the region. It is known for its friendly neighborhoods and scenic beauty. Besides, the fact that the city is close to Vancouver is a bonus, particularly for film productions. Maple Ridge has an ample number of heritage buildings, beautiful mansions, and sprawling farmhouses. Some of the city’s recognizable landmarks are the Arts Centre and Theatre, Memorial Peace Park, and Maple Ridge Art Gallery.

Over the years, film production has gradually become an essential aspect of the city’s economy. It also has the Ridge Film Studios, which serves as a filming location for many television series and films. Maple Ridge has been used for filming landscapes ranging from New York to the Scottish Highlands due to its geographical diversity. Local businesses and residential neighborhoods are open to filming, making it easier to receive permits. Some of the films shot in Maple Ridge are ‘Jumanji,’ ‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas,’ ‘Rambo,’ ‘Road to Christmas,’ and ‘Stargate SG-1.’

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story Cast

Alyson Hannigan does a brilliant job portraying Mary Stauffer in the Lifetime thriller. Hannigan’s other notable acting credits include ‘American Pie,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Hunter,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ and others. On the other hand, Howie Lai gives a spine-chilling performance as the abductor, Ming Sen Shiue. You may remember the actor from ‘Debris,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Second Chance,’ and others.

Other cast members include Daphne Hoskins as Beth Stauffer, Daniel Nemes as Irv Stauffer, Miles Phoenix Foley as Steven Stauffer, Karly Warkentin as Sarah, Reese Alexander as Sgt Wyatt Rayburn, Harper Postma as Jason, Ronald Patrick Thompson as Deputy Taylor, Bronwen Smith as Kris Dunlap, Laura Di Cicco as Jason’s Mother, Corina Akeson as Ann, Serge Jaswal as Robert, Ash Lee as Brian, Rhona Rees as Deputy Knowles, Jake T. Roberts as Sheriff Decker, and Kai Shaw as Trevor.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies