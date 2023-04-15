Is Lifetime’s Chaos on the Farm Based on a True Story?

The Derek Sulek directorial, ‘Chaos on the Farm,’ is a Lifetime thriller movie that follows a young woman named Jessica whose world turns upside down after the death of her beloved mother. Now, in order to tie up some loose ends in her mother’s will, she must pay a visit to her estranged Uncle and Aunt’s farm. On first impression, everything seems too good to be true at the farm. However, when a bunch of strange events occur at the farm, Jessica uncovers some deeply buried dark secrets about her uncle and aunt.

Featuring stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Brook Sill, Jake Busey, Clare Kramer, Billy Armstrong, and Dorian Gregory, the thriller film sheds light upon some familiar themes such as secrets about the farm of one’s uncle and aunt. Thus, it is natural for some of you to be curious about the authenticity of ‘Chaos on the Farm’ and wonder if it has anything to do with reality. Well, we have gathered all the information about the same to provide you with the answer!

Is Chaos on the Farm a True Story?

No, ‘Chaos on the Farm’ is not based on a true story. In fact, the director Derek Sulek collaborated with Eric Durham as both of them made the most of their experience in the industry, creative minds, and brilliant writing skills to come up with an enthralling yet realistic screenplay for the Lifetime film.

The theme of two-faced family members, especially the estranged ones and the ones one hardly knows, is quite realistic as many of us have dealt with such people in real life as well, either personally or heard of them from acquaintances. So, it is not a surprise that you may be able to relate to Jessica and her struggles on her uncle and aunt’s secluded farm, be it in a metaphorical manner.

Another reason why ‘Chaos on the Farm’ might seem familiar and connected to reality is that its specific themes and elements have been explored in many movies and TV shows over the years. If we talk about a strange uncle with some ulterior motives and dark secrets, you might get reminded of the 2013 thriller movie titled ‘Stoker’ directed by Park Chan-wook. However, one of the aptest examples has to be that of the Peter Hengl directorial ‘Family Dinner.’

Starring Pia Hierzegger, Michael Pink, Nina Katlein, and Alexander Sladek, the 2022 mystery thriller film follows an overweight 15-year-old Simi who decides to visit her aunt Claudia’s secluded farmhouse for Easter weekend. Since Claudia is a nutritionist who has written many health books, Simi hopes that she could help her lose some weight. Anticipating a fun and educational weekend, Simi suddenly notices her cousin Filipp acting weirdly hostile toward her while Filipp’s stepfather Stefan acts the opposite.

With everyone on the farm acting strange and aggressive towards Simi, she tries to get to the bottom of the truth and ends up uncovering some dark secrets about her aunt’s family. As you can see, there are not just a few thematic similarities between ‘Family Dinner’ and ‘Chaos on the Farm,’ but a few parallels in the storylines as well. Thus, by taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, we can come to the conclusion that despite having some realistic themes and subjects in the Lifetime movie, it is just a work of fiction!

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Chaos on the Farm Filmed? Who is in the Cast?