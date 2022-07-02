Is Lifetime’s Fatal Honeymoon Based on a True Story?

Directed by Nadia Tass, ‘Fatal Honeymoon’ is a crime-thriller film that revolves around Gabe Watson and Tina Watson. The couple from Alabama travels to Australia just a few days after their wedding ceremony. Tragedy strikes the couple when Tina drowns while the two are scuba diving. However, Tina’s father and the law authorities of the USA and Australia believe that there might be more to Tina’s death than what meets the eye.

The movie was released in 2012 and captivated the viewers with its gripping storyline. Starring Billy Miller, Amber Clayton, Gary Sweet, and Harvey Keitel, the crime-thriller presents the audience with a realistic tale that keeps them on the edge of their seats. Many fans are curious to know just how the film came about. Is it based on a true story, or is it simply a nail-biting piece of fiction? Let’s find out together.

Is Fatal Honeymoon a True Story?

Yes, ‘Fatal Honeymoon’ is based on a true story. It is inspired by the real-life demise of a woman named Tina Watson, who passed away during her honeymoon in Australia. The movie bears a striking resemblance to the incident when it comes to the fatal incident in question, though some details have been modified to make the story flow better.

The real-life drowning took place on October 22, 2003. Tina was on her honeymoon with her husband, Gabe Watson, in Queensland, Australia. It should be noted that this was not the first time that the woman had gone diving. In fact, Tina had gotten her diving certification before her wedding to Gabe and was also a qualified rescue diver. Around 10:30 AM, Tina passed out and fell to the sea floor, approximately 98 feet below the water surface. The incident happened within a couple of minutes of the start of the dive.

Gabe claimed that the current had simply been stronger than the two had anticipated. He had presumably responded to Tina’s signal and returned to the dive rope. However, his wife had accidentally knocked off his diving gear, and when Gabe recovered, he saw her sinking at a speed that was too much for him. Apparently, Gabe had an ear condition that prevented him from going deeper, and he had no training to save someone from drowning. That is why he allegedly resurfaced to get his wife some help. Dive instructor Wade Singleton jumped in the water after Gabe came out and resurfaced with Tina 10 minutes later. Despite almost 40 minutes of attempts to resuscitate her, the doctor on the adjacent dive boat could not help Tina.

However, the authorities suspected that Gave was not being truthful. Though Tina’s death was ruled as drowning, whether it was incidental or planned was left to see. Gabe’s conflicting statements and stated version of events aroused the suspicions of the Australian authorities. When an inquiry was held, Gabe was asked to come in and answer. However, the man had already returned to America and refused to come back. He did provide evidence through his lawyers to the Queensland police. The prosecutors claimed that Watson’s version of events contradicted the data on his dive computer. It was theorized that Gabe had turned Tina’s regulator off and held her until; she fainted before letting her sink.

Meanwhile, Gabe tried to reclaim the money he had spent on the trip since his travel insurance company refused to give him the amount. He asked for $45,000, which included the cost of accidental death, medical expenses, and interrupted plans, among other payout clauses. However, the Alabama resident retracted the case in May 2008 after he realized that the action may incriminate him, given the ongoing case against him in Australia.

After almost six months of refusing to travel to Australia, Gabe willing showed up to the trial on June 5, 2009. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charges but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was later convicted for the latter charge and sentenced to four and a half years in prison that would end after twelve months. Tina’s family expressed their displeasure with the reduced sentence. An appeal was made by Queensland Attorney-General Cameron Dick to increase the prison term to two and a half years but was rejected. Another trial was held against Gabe regarding the case in Australia in the USA. However, the man was acquitted on the basis of lack of evidence.

‘Fatal Honeymoon’ is an adaptation of the 2003 incident that takes the characters and tries to tell the story to the public. It takes Tina and Gabe’s story and puts a more entertaining twist on it that might appeal to the viewers more than documentary-style telling. The movie has attracted its fair share of appreciation and criticism for the portrayal of real-life events.

Read More: Best Movies Based on Real Crime