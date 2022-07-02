Where Was Lifetime’s Fatal Honeymoon Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Nadia Tass, ‘Fatal Honeymoon’ is a true-crime film about Gabe Watson and Tina Watson. The Alabama couple goes to Australia to celebrate their honeymoon by enjoying aquatic pleasures. However, when Tina tragically drowns while scuba diving, the law enforcement cannot help but suspect that it was no accident. Both American and Australian law enforcement, along with Tina’s family, wonder just how involved Gabe was in the accident.

The twisting tale of love and betrayal is sure to keep you engaged, with the performers doing a phenomenal job of bringing the characters to life. The 2012 film also appeals to the audience with breathtaking visuals that make the tragedy behind it even more heartbreaking. If you are wondering where the crime film was lensed and who is a part of it, here’s what we know about the same!

Fatal Honeymoon Filming Locations

‘Fatal Honeymoon’ was filmed primarily in Queensland, Australia. David Parker took up the role of director of photography for the film. He did an excellent job with the movie’s cinematography, making it visually attractive. Let’s explore the filming location of the thriller movie in detail.

Queensland, Australia

The production of ‘Fatal Honeymoon’ took place in the Australian state of Queensland. Specifically, the location used to shoot the true-crime drama was Gold Coast, a coastal city in Queensland. It is, in fact, a well-known tourist destination in Australia. Visitors can enjoy surfing, fishing, boating, and other water-related activities while in the city. Gold Coast also has numerous theme parks, like Dreamworld and Sea World, that attract several tourists.

The Gold Coast area is home to luscious flora with forests spanning a major portion of the land area. The city itself is surrounded by Albert River, Logan River, and Southern Moreton Bay. It extends all the way to the Great Dividing Range, a mountain range that runs almost parallel to the east coast of Australia. The western border of the city is part of the Lamington National Park, a World Heritage Site.

Given the natural beauty and developed infrastructure of Gold Coast, the coastal city has always been a popular location for filmmakers in Australia. Village Roadshow Studios is one of the better-known film studios in the city, with eight sound stages and several other facilities essential for movie production. Some of your favorite films lensed in the city of Gold Coast include ‘Elvis‘ and ‘Spiderhead.’

Fatal Honeymoon Cast

Billy Miller takes up the role of Gabe Watson in ‘Fatal Hollywood.’ You may know the actor from his other works like ‘General Hospital‘ and ‘Suits.’ He is joined in the Lifetime movie by Amber Clayton, who portrays Tina Watson. The actress also appears in ‘How to Life’ and ‘The Death and Life of Otto Bloom.’ Actor Gary Sweet plays Detective Gary Campbell in the film. He also appears in ‘Wentworth‘ and ‘Jack Irish.’ Another notable name in the movie is Harvey Keitel, who acts as Tommy Thomas. Harvey is also a part of ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and ‘The Piano.’

