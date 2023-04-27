Is Lifetime’s Hidden Murder Island Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Hidden Murder Island’ is a thriller drama movie that follows two friends — Fey and Maddie — who get attacked out of nowhere during camping. Unfortunately, only Fey survives the attack as a stranger from somewhere deep in the woods arrives at the scene for rescue. After the traumatic incident, Fey finds herself suffering from amnesia and safely back at her parents’ island estate. Troubled by the flashbacks of the day, she sets off to find answers and find out who the perpetrator is.

As Fey reaches closer to the truth, she realizes that there are several layers to what transpired on the beach on that fateful day. Helmed by Damián Romay, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Andrea Bogart, Donny Boaz, Allie Forsberg, Zach Lane, and Shawn Reimer. The themes of deception and murder are at the heart of the narrative, and unfortunately, they are also quite prevalent in real life. Thus, it is understandable why some of you might pose the question — is ‘Hidden Murder Island’ rooted in reality or not? Well, we have gathered all the necessary information, so let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Is Hidden Murder Island a True Story?

Yes, ‘Hidden Murder Island’ is partially based on a true story. Yet, that doesn’t take any credit away from Richard Lister, the screenwriter who used his creative mind, exceptional penmanship, and experience in the industry to come up with such an engaging screenplay while also keeping in mind the true events that are at the core of the narrative.

As mentioned above, the driving and predominant themes of deception and murder are not something unheard of in the realm of reality. While the makers of the Lifetime film have not come forward and revealed the specific events from which they got inspired or influenced, there are some strikingly similar murder cases that have taken place in real life. For instance, take the case of the Coorong Beach attack in February 2016 where two women went camping and barely escaped from the clutches of a horrible death.

The two young women were reportedly joined by their alleged attacker on the same day of the attack at the isolated Tea Tree Point beach, situated near Salt Creek on the Coorong. When the three decided to set up camp on the coast for the night, the alleged culprit injured the two women quite seriously by attacking them sexually. While one of them was reportedly taken away in a vehicle by the attacker, the second victim managed to escape and was found naked by the fishermen camped nearby, after which the police were notified about the situation.

Soon enough, the alleged attacker was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and unlawful detention. Fortunately, in this case, the two young women were instantly taken to Flinders Medical Centre where their conditions were said to be stable. So, the makers probably took inspiration from such real-life occurrences and dramatized the cases in order to make the movie not just true-to-life but also gripping at the same time. All in all, it would be fair to say that the inclusion of certain realistic themes and subjects in the Lifetime thriller is a testament to the fact that ‘Hidden Murder Island’ is rooted in reality as it is influenced by some true events.

