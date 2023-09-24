Is Lifetime’s Murder at the Country Club Based on a True Story?

With Dave Thomas as the helmsman, ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is a mystery thriller movie that centers upon Cassie, a young woman who works as an assistant manager at a prestigious country club. The employees in the higher ranks associated with the country club harbor some dark and corrupt secrets, which are discovered by Cassie. By deciding to expose the corrupt practices taking place within the club, she puts her own life in danger.

The cast of the Lifetime production consists of talented actors, such as Alex Mitchell, Adam Harper, Kayla Gibson, Layla Cushman, Danielle LaGrange, and Dilon Ballard, all of whom play a vital role in elevating the narrative. Originally titled ‘Country Club Scandal,’ the thriller film has central themes of corruption and murder, which are not unheard of in real life. So, it is understandable why many of you might be wondering if ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is based on real events or not. In that case, let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Is Murder at the Country Club a True Story?

No, ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the renowned filmmaker Michael M. Scott is the one responsible for coming up with the storyline for the mystery movie as he stayed away from behind the camera and took on the role of a screenwriter, as he rarely ever does. His previous writing works involve the 1983 film ‘One Man’s Fight for Life’ and the 2023 movie ‘Engaged to Be Murdered.’ So, given his experience in the industry, his creative mind, and brilliant penmanship, he was able to craft a gripping yet realistic screenplay.

In real life, some establishments like country clubs, resorts, and hotels tend to indulge in some questionable and corrupt activities, as has been reported several times. For instance, in July 2023, billionaire Ong Beng Seng, associated with Marriott International Hotel, was questioned by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) regarding his seemingly corrupt interactions with Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Moreover, since the themes and elements of corruption and other secrets in an organization have been touched upon by various movies and TV shows over the years, you are likely to feel a sense of familiarity when you watch ‘Murder at the Country Club.’ One of the aptest examples of a show that tackles these themes has to be that of HBO’s black comedy-drama anthology series — ‘The White Lotus.’ The Mike White creation revolves around the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, just like the Lifetime movie centers upon the employees of the country club.

‘The White Lotus’ chronicles a week in the life of some picture-perfect vacationers as their relaxing time in paradise turns into a nightmare with each passing day as dark secrets of the idyllic locale, seemingly cheerful employees, as well as fellow travelers, unravel. While the inaugural iteration of the anthology series is set in Maui, Hawaii, starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Fred Hechinger, the sophomore round is set in Sicily, Italy, featuring F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, and Jennifer Coolidge who reprises her role.

All in all, by taking into consideration all the above-mentioned points, one might say that there are some seemingly realistic elements sprinkled into the Lifetime film. But it doesn’t change the fact that ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is not rooted in reality and is nothing but a work of fiction.

