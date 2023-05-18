Is Lifetime’s My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ is a thriller movie that follows two best friends named Eve and Penelope who become pregnant at the same time, making their bond even stronger. However, there is a shift in the dynamics of their close friendship when Eve suffers from an unexpected miscarriage. After this tragic incident, she loses her mind and allows jealousy to take over her decisions, which leads to her turning into a murderous baby snatcher. Now, Penelope must do everything she can to fight for her family’s safety.

Originally titled ‘Baby Dust,’ the thriller film is a part of the network’s ‘Don’t Mess With Mommy’ series and features impressive onscreen performances from Jennifer Taylor, Matthew Lawrence, Adrienne Thomas, Paul London, Donna Lawrence, and Anna Damergis. The two predominant subject matters explored by the movie are miscarriages and jealousy, which are very much rooted in reality. Hence, it is only natural for many of you to wonder if ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ is an authentic tale based on real life or not. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

Is My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher a True Story?

No, ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the intriguing storyline is the product of the combined efforts of Anna Damergis, Donna Lawrence, and Tim Schaaf, who made use of their innate penmanship and years of experience in the industry. However, since there are realistic themes involved in the movie, it is possible that the three screenwriters got influenced by some real-life cases of miscarriages or baby snatching.

Take the case of Magen Fieramusca of Texas, who was reportedly arrested in December 2019 under the suspicion of murdering her friend Heidi Broussard and kidnapping her newborn daughter. While Heidi’s body was found in a car at the alleged perpetrator’s house in Houston, the baby was found well and alive at the same house, after which she was reunited with her father. In February 2023, the Texas woman pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder charge and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Another similar real-life case that would make you connect it to the events that occur in the Lifetime movie is the 2011 case of Kassandra Toruga. In February 2011, an Arizona teen named Kassandra Toruga was put behind bars after she allegedly set fire to her pregnant friend’s bedroom closet so as to steal her unborn child. The authorities caught her red-handed as she was found with two large butcher knives, diapers, a pair of scissors, and baby clothes when they arrived at the crime scene. The 18-year-old Toruga, who reportedly had a history of schizophrenia, allegedly not only plotted to murder her pregnant friend but also perform a cesarean section herself and claim the baby for herself.

Furthermore, the themes of miscarriage and deception have been explored in a number of movies and TV shows, which is another reason you might find ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ rooted in reality. Well, one of the aptest examples has to be that of the 1992 psychological thriller movie ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.’ The Curtis Hanson directorial revolves around the death of Mrs. Mott’s husband and her eventual miscarriage, after which she decides to infiltrate the household of the family responsible for her losses by posing as a nanny.

As you can see, there are quite a few similarities in the characters of Mrs. Mott of ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’ and Eve of ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher.’ Thus, all in all, we can come to the conclusion that despite having several realistic themes and elements, the Lifetime thriller is nothing but a work of fiction.

