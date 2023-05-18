Where Was Lifetime’s My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ is a thriller film that revolves around the seemingly pure and close friendship between Eve and Penelope, which only increases when both of them become pregnant at the same time. Just when everything seems to be going right for them and their unborn children, Eve suffers a miscarriage out of nowhere. This brings a drastic change in Eve’s behavior towards Penelope as she lets jealousy control her and goes to extreme lengths to get what she wants.

The thriller movie mainly unfolds in a number of different settings, including the residences of Eve and Penelope, where some key parts of the film take place. Moreover, the relatively darker undertones add more to the eerie vibe of the story, keeping the viewers hooked on it. So, it is understandable why many of you might be interested in learning about the filming sites of ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher.’ If that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher Filming Locations

‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. Principal photography for the thriller film reportedly commenced around mid-September 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of the same month or early October of the same year. Given the vast and diverse terrains of California and its connections with the Hollywood industry, it serves as a suitable filming site for different kinds of film projects, including ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher.’ Now, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, as the filming unit set up camp in a number of different streets and neighborhoods. In order to shoot the interior and house scenes, the cast and crew members seemingly utilized the premise of a few actual residential properties in the city. As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, they were also taped on location against some suitable backdrops.

Thus, you are likely to notice several popular attractions and landmarks in the backdrop of some sequences, including the Hollywood Sign, the Getty Villa, the Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District, and Olvera Street. Besides ‘My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher,’ the locales of the City of Angels have been featured in numerous other movies and shows; some of the notable ones are ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Traffic,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’

My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher Cast

While Jennifer Taylor essays the role of Eve, who suffers a miscarriage, Adrienne Thomas portrays Penelope, Eve’s close friend, in the Lifetime movie. The former has been widely known for her roles as Chelsea Melini, Suzanne, and Nina in the popular sitcom ‘Two and a Half Men.’ You might also recognize Jennifer Taylor from other film projects she has been involved with over the course of her acting career, such as ‘God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness,’ ‘Like a Country Song,’ ‘In Bed with a Killer,’ and ‘Saved by Grace.’

On the other hand, Adrienne Thomas has been featured in ‘San Francisco Stories,’ ‘A Deadly Deed,’ ‘Mistletoe Mixup,’ and ‘A Wedding for Christmas,’ which is why some of you might find her face familiar. Other cast members who play supportive yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime movie are Paul London (Tom), Matthew Lawrence (Richie), Donna Lawrence (Dr. Jones), Anna Damergis (Detective Vargas), and Sheila Budin (Ruth).

