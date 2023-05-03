Where Was Lifetime’s Don’t Sell My Baby Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Sell My Baby’ is a thriller movie that follows a teenage high school senior named Nicolette who has had a troubled time moving from one foster home to another. Her life takes a turn for the worse when she finds out that she is pregnant with the school’s quarterback’s child, and starts feeling hopeless. However, one of her teachers named Sandy, sympathizes with her and supports Nicolette through this tough situation.

Nicolette is against the idea of putting her future child up for adoption, and when she disappears all of a sudden, Sandy is concerned that the pregnant teen may have been abducted. Also titled ‘Danger Rocks the Cradle,’ the Lifetime movie unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City, with the teen protagonist’s high school and residence regularly featuring in many scenes throughout. So, it is understandable why many of you might be wondering about the filming sites of ‘Don’t Sell My Baby.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Don’t Sell My Baby Filming Locations

‘Don’t Sell My Baby’ was filmed in New York, especially in New York City. The principal photography for the suspense movie commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks or so in April of the same year. Now, without much ado, allow us to navigate you through all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Lifetime movie!

New York City, New York

The aerial shots of the iconic cityscape of New York City are featured quite a few times in ‘Don’t Sell My Baby.’ You might be able to spot several popular buildings, landmarks, and sites located across the Big Apple, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the Rockefeller Center, the World Trade Center, Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Central Park.

As far as the indoor scenes are concerned, most of them were seemingly lensed in a couple of New York City residential properties portraying the characters’ houses and one of the schools in the city, which stood in for Nicolette’s high school. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that the production team also utilized the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around the city. Some of the notable film studios in NYC are Red Line Studios, Inc., Brooklyn Studios, Silvercup Studios, and Cinelease Studios.

Even though crime rates in New York City have been trending downward for the past couple of decades, it suffered from a rise in crime rates before that. So, the city is not unfamiliar with crimes, which makes it a somewhat suitable filming site for a thriller movie such as ‘Don’t Sell My Baby.’ Over the years, its locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows. In fact, besides the Lifetime movie, New York City has hosted the production of ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Black Swan,’ ‘The Sinner,’ and ‘Dead Ringers.’

Don’t Sell My Baby Cast

Devin Valentina Cecchetto portrays Nicolette in ‘Don’t Sell My Baby.’ The actress is of Italian descent and has worked in quite a few projects, like ‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Bad Influence,’ ‘Who Killed Our Father?,’ ‘Marry F*** Kill,’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ On the other hand, Fallon Bowman essays the role of Sandy, Nicolette’s sympathetic teacher. You might recognize Bowman from her roles in other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Mommy’s Little Star,’ ‘The Perfect Pairing,’ ‘A Mother’s Lie,’ ‘Good Sam,’ and ‘Wong & Winchester.’

Other cast members include Maia Jae Bastidas (Brooke), Gabriel Davenport (Trent), Frank Fiola (Mark), Emma Fiorante (Callie), Gina James (Vanesha), Suzanna Lenir (Madeline), and Krista Marchand (Rachel). Furthermore, Kyle Meagher (Jake), Christian Paul (Detective Holmes), Tonjha Richardson (Dr. Gibbs), Lauren Saarimaki (Misty), Kelly Hope Taylor (Abigail), Puja Uppal (Claudia), and Thomas Vallieres (Alex) appear in pivotal roles in the Lifetime thriller.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Her Fiance’s Double Life Filmed? Who is in the Cast?