Where is Dead Ringers Filmed?

A modern take on the eponymous 1988 thriller movie by David Cronenberg, Amazon Prime’s ‘Dead Ringers’ is a psychological thriller drama series created by Alice Birch. The narrative follows Elliot and Beverly Mantle, identical twin sisters who not only share physical attributes from head to toe but also share several other things, be it drugs, lovers, and the fact that they are both gynecologists. Now, the twins decide to work together in order to push the boundaries of medical ethics and do whatever it takes to bring some much-needed changes to the antiquated methods and shed some more light on women’s health care.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Emily Meade, Michael Chernus, and Jeremy Shamos, most of the show’s action unfolds in Manhattan as the Mantle twins are on a determined mission to alter the ways in which women give birth. Moreover, the futuristic workstation of the twins and the cityscape is bound to make one wonder where ‘Dead Ringers’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Dead Ringers Filming Locations

‘Dead Ringers’ is filmed in New York, specifically in New York City. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the psychological thriller show commenced in August 2021 under the working title ‘Larry’s Diner’ and seemingly wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, let’s follow the twin sisters in their endeavors and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime series!

New York City, New York

Since the story is based in New York City, the production team chooses to shoot most of the show on location in The Big Apple itself and keep things authentic and immersive. During the production process of season 1, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of ‘Dead Ringers’ lensing some key portions in and around Kelly’s Bar & Grill at 31-04 Crescent Street in Queens’ neighborhood of Astoria.

"Dead Ringers" filming around 27th St. and 6th Ave. on Friday. pic.twitter.com/xwQlOKaM8Q — olv (@olv) May 17, 2022

The borough of Manhattan in New York City features quite heavily throughout the drama show. For instance, the neighborhoods of Upper West Side and East Village serve as a couple of prominent production locations. Furthermore, the filming unit sets up camp in different streets and sites to record various important portions, such as Park Avenue & East 60th Street, 6th Avenue & West 27th Street, Freedom Place South between West 59th to West 63rd Streets, and 5th Street between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park West in Brooklyn’s neighborhood of Park Slope.

Larry's Diner aka Dead Ringers filming on UES Park Ave & 60s. @olv pic.twitter.com/NMPd7pPqSr — HometownTourist (@LindaMorov) August 2, 2021

In an April 2023 interview with The Guardian, Rachel Weisz talked about how she managed to handle the double role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle during the shooting of ‘Dead Ringers.’ She revealed that during filming, she would act out one side of the scene as Elliot or Beverly, rush to the hair and makeup and costume, change her center of gravity a bit, and then act out the same scene but from the side of the other twin sister. She admitted that it was kind of a double job but one that she enjoyed and found thrilling because “I don’t think I’ve ever been given words that good in that particular order.”

For several interior scenes, it is likely that the production team utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around NYC. As for the exterior portions, they travel across the city and record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Thus, you might spot several landmarks and tourist destinations throughout the series, such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, Manhattan Chinatown, and Central Park.

Read More: Is Dead Ringers Based on a True Story?