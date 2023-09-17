Is Lifetime’s One Night Stand Murder Based on a True Story?

With Brittany Underwood in the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘One Night Stand Murder’ is a mystery thriller film that chronicles the complicated life of a woman named Alyssa who receives the shock of her life when she wakes up next to a dead person at an unfamiliar residence one day. Disoriented and utterly confused regarding the events of the previous night and the identity of the stranger, she has no idea where she had been and how she arrived at the place. If that’s not enough, Alyssa soon learns that she is the prime suspect in the murder of the man she believes she has never met before.

Thus, she embarks upon a mission to prove her innocence and find the actual perpetrator who is trying to frame her for a crime she has no memory of. In her journey to attain justice, Alyssa unravels several truths but not without obstacles that further hinder her from finding the killer. The complex circumstances Alyssa finds herself in as well as the mental anguish and physical perils she faces to get her name struck off the suspect list is what drives the film, generating a sense of wonder in the minds of many who must be curious about the veracity of the events of the narrative. If you, too, find yourself asking whether the thriller film is rooted in reality, we’ve got you covered. Let’s explore the truth then, shall we?

Is One Night Stand Murder a True Story?

No, ‘One Night Stand Murder’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the team of screenwriters — Adam Rockoff, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan — brainstormed to come up with the idea for the script and made the most of their combined excellent writing skills to come up with the suspenseful yet realistic screenplay for the Lifetime film. The trio has been involved in quite a few projects together, such as ‘Lust, Lies, and Polygamy’ and ‘Love at First Lie.’

Whether it is one night stands or murders, both of them are not something unheard of in the real world. For instance, a one night stand caused the death of Liam Smith as he was shot to death and attacked by acid by the 39-year-old Michael Hillier, the boyfriend of a woman he had slept with. Similarly, there have been numerous other cases surrounding one night stands that have resulted in deadly consequences for the individuals involved with them.

The primary reason why some of you might find the themes and elements of ‘One Night Stand Murder’ familiar is that they have been highlighted and talked about in depth in a number of other films and TV shows. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 1987 movie ‘Fatal Attraction.’ Helmed by Adrian Lyne, the psychological thriller film revolves around a married man named Dan Gallagher who has a casual one night stand with a book editor named Alex. However, what he hoped would be an inconsequential fling turns into his worst nightmare when she starts stalking him as well as his family.

Similar to the Lifetime film, the Michael Douglas starrer also showcases the possible consequences of a one night stand and how deadly it can be. So, all in all, we can come to the conclusion that although it sheds light on some realistic themes and elements, ‘One Night Stand Murder’ is not based on true events and is a work of fiction.

