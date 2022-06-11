Is Lifetime’s Perfect High Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Vanessa Parise, ‘Perfect High’ is a drug-centered film that follows a group of high schoolers. While an ongoing school pep rally, Amanda dislocates her knee while dancing. At the hospital, she is given hydrocodone for the pain. When she returns to school, another girl named Riley asks Amanda if she could have one of her pain medications. Later on, Riley introduces Amanda to her boyfriend, Nate, and her brother, Carson.

The group soon finds themselves delving into the world of heroin and the consequences of intaking it. The bold subject topic and the phenomenal performances by the actors attracted many viewers to check out the film. Many fans also praised the movie’s visual settings and can’t help but wonder where the film was shot. Let’s explore the inspiration and production of the Lifetime movie in a bit more detail.

Is Perfect High a True Story?

Yes, ‘Perfect High’ is based on true events. Written by Anne-Marie Hess, the movie takes into account the real-life instances of people whose life was severely affected by drug abuse. In particular, the film focuses on how this affected high school teenagers. “It’s a slippery slope,” director Vanessa Parise explained. “It’s a cautionary tale about the problem of heroin use among suburban kids. The point of the movie is not to glorify drugs in any way, but to warn kids not to do it.”

In the movie, we see how Amanda’s heroin addiction started with prescribed pain medications. Unfortunately, that particular scenario is also common enough in the real world, especially at a young age. Take the real-life example of Roman Montano, who had been playing baseball since he was a child. Though he took part in several other sports while growing up, baseball remained his favorite game of all.

Roman’s introduction to OxyContin came after a foot injury in his junior year. After a minor surgery and a few doses of OxyContin, the teenager was back on his feet. However, Roman was removed from the team in his senior year because he and his friends used a stolen credit card at a mall. Humiliated and frustrated beyond belief, Roman remembered the numbing feeling of OxyContin and learned about the pill parties that took place all around Albuquerque, New Mexico, his hometown.

Soon, Roman was addicted to the drug and lost interest in everything else, including baseball. When his mother JoAnn caught him in action, she took him to an addiction center. Roman was given Suboxone to treat his dependency, but he was not fully able to overcome the addiction. Before graduation, Romand had switched to a cheaper alternative with the same high, heroin. This went on for a few years until May 2, 2012, when Roman was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his car with a syringe in his arm behind a FedEx store. Roman sadly passed away in his still-running car due to a heroin overdose at the age of 22.

Though chilling, the story bears quite a resemblance to the events that happened in ‘Perfect High.’ From Amanda’s injury and dependency on pain medications to Riley’s fate, the events within the movie reflect what takes place in the real world. Roman’s story is probably not the only one that inspired the producers and the writers.

Perfect High Filming Locations

‘Perfect High’ was filmed primarily in British Colombia. Principal photography for the movie went on for 17 days between February 1, 2015, and February 22, 2015. Here’s a closer look into the details of the filming location.

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, served as the primary shooting spot for the Lifetime movie ‘Perfect High.’ The city was used to lens several scenes set in suburban Chicago. The scene depicting the school pep rally was lensed on February 1, 2015, at a high school in the Saanich district. 150 background performers were called on Sunday to be a part of the scene from morning to early afternoon.

Thanks to the vast number of facilities available, Victoria is popular among filmmakers. The city’s temperate climate and proximity to Los Angeles, both by distance and in time, add to its appeal. Other popular movies that have been shot in the region include ‘2012‘ and ‘Deadpool 2.’

Perfect High Cast

Bella Thorne, AKA Annabella Thorne, takes up the role of Amanda in ‘Perfect High.’ The actress is well-known for her performances in ‘Shake It Up!’ and ‘The DUFF.’ She is joined by Daniela Bobadilla, who acts as Riley in the Lifetime film. Her other works include ‘The Middle‘ and ‘Anger Management.’ Israel Broussard portrays Carson, Amanda’s love interest. He can also be seen in ‘The Bling Ring’ and ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ The quartet is completed by Ross Butler, who plays Nate. You may know him from ‘13 Reasons Why‘ and ‘K.C. Undercover.’

Other actors who appeared in the movie include Jasmine Sky Sarin as Alexis, Matreya Fedor as Brooke, and Cassidy Alexa as Bridget. Ryan Grantham (Robbie), Aren Buchholz (Rick), and Lucia Walters (Coach Yost) also star in the Lifetime film.

