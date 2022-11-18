Is Lifetime’s She Inherited Danger Based on a True Story?

Directed by Peter Foldy, Lifetime’s ‘She Inherited Danger,’ AKA ‘Help Wanted,’ is a thriller film that revolves around Carly. When her grandfather passes away, Carly inherits a theatre that serves as a popular landmark. Though she initially plans on selling the property, Carly soon decides to reopen the place. However, the venture gets derailed due to dangerous circumstances. It is now up to Carly and those around her to resolve the issues plaguing the theatre and uncover the person who intends them harm.

Starring Sarah Fisher and Conner Floyd, the movie provides viewers with a thrilling storyline that is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats. The combination of mystery and thriller has helped the movie garner many admirers. The realistic and familiar elements used by the filmmakers have made many in the audience wonder if the story is inspired by real-life events. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Is She Inherited Danger a True Story?

No, ‘She Inherited Danger’ is not based on a true story. The film was written by Peter Foldy and Winston Schroeder, with the former also acting as the movie’s director. For Winston, this is the first full-length movie to which he has contributed as a writer. On the other hand, Peter has been a part of the writing teams of ‘Route 68 Motel’ and ‘My First Time.’ He has also helmed ‘Love on Repeat’ and ‘Silver Man.’

One of the main reasons behind the sense of familiarity that the movie gives is its use of classic and beloved tropes. The idea of an inherited property leading the protagonist into an unexpected and dangerous life is certainly an idea that many enjoy. A similar premise can be found in Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie ‘Knives Out.’ The movie features actors like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who help flesh out the characters and make the story even more interesting.

‘Knives Out’ starts off with the death of a wealthy novelist named Harlan Thrombey. Believing that the elderly man took his own life following his 85th birthday, his family mourns him in their own ways. However, the arrival of celebrated private detective Benoit Blanc makes many in the family question if all is as it seems. Things take an even more interesting turn when Harlan’s will reveals that he had left everything he owns to his nurse Marta Cabrera. With lives and money at stake, Marta must help Blanc uncover the truth while keeping herself out of trouble.

The Rian Johnson directorial shares many elements with ‘She Inherited Danger.’ In both movies, the female protagonists get unexpected inheritances, and though initially lost on what to do, they decide to honor their benefactor’s wishes. However, not everyone is happy about the decision. The mystery of the villain in shadows combined with the struggles of the main characters allows the viewers to truly enjoy the experience.

So, while ‘She Inherited Danger’ is not exactly inspired by real-life events, it provides a sense of familiarity and entertainment due to its use of classic thriller elements and putting its own spin on the same. The frustrations and actions of the characters allow the viewers to relate to them and enjoy the film even more.

