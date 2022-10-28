Is Loujain “LJ” Adada Dating Anyone? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Thanks to Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling,’ the international audience got a glimpse of the splendor that upper-class residents enjoy living in Dubai, UAE. The reality show revolves around members of a wealthy social group within the city as they go about their personal and professional lives. As expected, there is plenty of love, drama, and tension to keep the viewers entertained. One of the most notable faces in the show’s first season was Loujain “LJ” Adada, who captured the heart of the viewers with her beauty and grace. Naturally, the fans are eager to know more about the reality TV star’s romantic life, and we are here to answer the same!

Loujain “LJ” Adada’s Former Relationship

Loujain Adada, more popularly known as LJ, was born in California but grew up in her native country of Lebanon. The reality TV star entered the modeling industry at a young and established her name in the entertainment industry at the age of 21. However, she decided to leave her career behind after she fell in love and married Walid Juffali, a billionaire Saudi businessman. Walid was well-known in the Arab business world for his position as the Chairman of E.A. Juffali and Brothers. The organization is one of the largest private enterprises in Saudi Arabia, and Walid inherited it after his father’s demise. The businessman was also the Chairman of W Investments, an investment company based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Walid and Loujain tied the knot in November 2012, Walid was 61 years old, and many could not help but frown at the significant age gap. The marriage ceremony involving Walid and Loujain was certainly about for days. “Her wedding cost more than $10 million. She wore a necklace worth more than $2 million,” Loujain’s ‘Dubai Bling’ cast member revealed on the show. “She even wore a Karl Lagerfeld dress that was worth more than $200,000. Everyone was flown to her wedding in Venice on private jets.” The bride herself felt like a princess and compared the ceremony to a fairytale.

This was far from Walid’s first wedding, and he was actually still legally married to his second wife, Christina Estrada while tying the knot with Loujain. This was possible since Saudi law allows men to practice polygamy and be married to four women at the same time. Soon, Walid divorced Estrada through an Islamic tradition that allows men to divorce women by simply saying the word “talaq” three times. The word translates to divorce in English, and using it to separate from one’s wife is considered controversial, though it is legal in Saudi Arabia. This prompted Estrada, who had been divorced without her knowledge, to file a lawsuit through which she ended up winning £75 million (~$87 million).

While married, Walid and Loujain had two daughters, Talia and Lana. Unfortunately, in July 2016, Walid Juffali passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer shortly after the birth of Lana. Upon his death, Walid’s wealth and estate were divided among different organizations and charities. He also allotted a significant amount to be split between his three wives and five daughters.

Loujain “LJ” Adada’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Loujain Adada does not seem to be dating anyone. The reality TV star did mention in the first season of ‘Dubai Bling’ that she was looking forward to starting dating again after completing one year in Dubai. In the show, she went on a date with Ebraheem Al Samadi, though it ended up being a disaster. She was also briefly involved with a businessman Fadie Musallet. However, it also has not seemingly panned out. However, Loujain seems to still be on amicable terms with the two men.

At present, Loujain seems dedicated to raising her two daughters, Talia and Lana. However, with her successful work in ‘Dubai Bling,’ Loujain is apparently set to make a comeback in the world of modeling. she also has an impressive social media following which allows her to promote different brands and products. We wish Loujain and her family the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Dubai Bling Filmed?