Is Love & Death on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the book ‘Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs’ by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs, as well as Atkinson and John Bloom’s articles ‘Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II,’ ‘Love & Death’ is a crime drama series. Created by David E. Kelley, it chronicles the horrifying true story of Candy Montgomery of Wylie, Texas.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Olivia Grace Applegate, Patrick Fugit, and Fabiola Andújar, the biographical series received mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere. But given the brilliant onscreen performances and the gripping true-to-life narrative, you might be intrigued to learn more about this show, including where to watch it. Lucky for you, we have gathered all the information that you might require!

What is Love & Death About?

Set around 1980, the narrative revolves around the friendship of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore, both of whom are similar in many ways. For instance, they are a part of the Methodist church choir, their daughters are best friends, and their husbands work for technology companies in Silicon Prairie. While everything seems perfectly fine on the outside, the two women harbor resentment, frustrations, and questionable desires on the inside. This leads to one of them picking up an axe and doing the unthinkable. Do you wish to learn more about the relationship dynamics between Candy and Betty? For that, you will have to watch the crime series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Love & Death on Netflix?

No, ‘Love & Death’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, plenty of thrilling alternatives are at your disposal, such as ‘Inventing Anna‘ and ‘Alias Grace.’

Is Love & Death on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Love & Death’ is available exclusively on the streamer, and you can catch all the episodes from here!

Is Love & Death on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Love & Death’ is not a part of the platform’s extensive catalog. However, you can turn to similar crime drama series that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘The Girl From Plainville‘ and ‘Cruel Summer.’ Moreover, you can enjoy ‘Candy,’ another interesting series based on Candy Montgomery’s chilling tale.

Is Love & Death on Amazon Prime?

We hate to tell you that Amazon Prime does not house ‘Love & Death’ in its vast library. But various gripping alternatives are accessible on the streaming giant, such as ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’

Where to Watch Love & Death Online?

Apart from HBO Max, ‘Love & Death’ is not accessible on any other digital platform currently, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer if you wish to catch all the episodes of the crime drama series!

How to Stream Love & Death For Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t provide any of its users with a free trial. Given that ‘Love & Death’ is unavailable on any other platform, there is currently no way for you to stream the Elizabeth Olsen starrer for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any online platform that offers a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to support the art of cinema and pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than look for illegal ways to do the same.

