Is MacGruber 2021 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime? Where to Watch Online?

A sequel to the 2010 film of the same name, ‘MacGruber’ is an action–comedy series inspired by the Saturday Night Live parody of the television show titled ‘MacGyver.’ The series centers upon the titular protagonist MacGruber as he is released from prison after ten grueling years and immediately decides to embark on his next mission. As he comes to terms with the world outside the confines of his prison walls, America’s ultimate hero realizes something extraordinary.

Starring Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Sam Elliott, the action-comedy show is a must-watch for ‘MacGruber’ fans who have been eagerly waiting for a long time for their favorite characters to return. Curious to learn more about the show and its streaming details? We have got you covered!

What is MacGruber About?

After spending almost an entire decade in a prison cell, the former special operative MacGruber is finally free to start a new life. He is eager to fight criminals again, and his desires find an outlet when he learns that his archenemy Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth is not only alive but is also planning to exact his revenge.

However, MacGruber soon realizes that his entire world has turned upside down in the years he was imprisoned. Coming to terms with the painful changes, he begins to race against time to fight evil and restore order. But it does not take him long to learn the harsh reality that the evil he promises to confront resides within him. Facing an unexpected dilemma, can the hilarious and entertaining patriot find a way out in his own style? If you are keen on watching the series, here is all the information you are going to need!

Is MacGruber on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. Sadly, it does not include the comedy series starring Will Forte and Kristen Wiig. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead stream ‘Space Force‘ or ‘The Crew.’

Is MacGruber on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘MacGruber’ on some other streaming website as it is not a part of its current catalog. Viewers who are looking for action-comedy shows can watch ‘Lethal Weapon‘ or ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.‘

Is MacGruber on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering does not include ‘MacGruber.’ The series is also not accessible as on-demand content. But if you wish to watch something similar, then you may enjoy watching ‘Good Omens.‘

Is MacGruber on HBO Max?

The action-comedy streaming series is unavailable on HBO Max. However, people who have a subscription to the platform can instead watch ‘Tacoma FD.‘

Where to Watch MacGruber Online?

‘MacGruber’ is a Peacock original series. Therefore, it will be streaming exclusively on the platform, which means you will need a subscription to watch the show. However, if you are already subscribed, then you can watch all the latest episodes right here.

How to Stream MacGruber for Free?

Peacock comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can use the offer to watch the series free of cost, provided you stream the entire season in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

