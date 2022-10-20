Is Marty Lagina Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

One of the most popular shows on the History Channel is the reality series ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ which is based on the mysterious Oak Island in Lunenburg County on Nova Scotia’s South Shore. It involves a team of explorers, led by brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, on a journey to unearth the undiscovered wealth concealed on the island, with the help of some very expensive equipment. Marty Lagina became a household name after he began his explorations of the hidden treasures along with his elder brother, Rick Lagina.

The television personality is not only a passionate artifacts explorer but also an established petroleum engineer, wind energy specialist, as well as, a wine merchant. From beginning his career in the field of engineering as a petroleum specialist at Amoco Production Co., Marty made several other strides by establishing his own company, Terra Energy Ltd in 1982. He took his firm to new heights as the CEO from 1982 to 1995, after which he sold it to CMS Energy, reportedly for $58 million. He then began focusing on the field of wind energy and joined a company building the largest wind-energy site in Michigan named Heritage Sustainable Energy.

Marty’s eventual passion for vineyards and winemaking also led him and his family to develop Villa Mari Vineyards in Traverse City, Michigan, in 1999. It is named after his Italian grandmother and one of their signature bottles, Row 7, was introduced in 2006. Marty was assigned to serve the Great Lakes Wind Council by Governor Granholm and previously worked as the chairman of the Michigan Oil and Gas Association. Following the launch of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ in 2014, he has also been associated with shows like ‘The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down,’ ‘The Curse of Civil War Gold,’ and ‘Beyond Oak Island.’ As a considerable number of his followers are now curious to know about Marty Lagina’s personal life, here’s everything we found out!

Marty Lagina’s Family and Background

Born on August 26, 1955, in Kingsford, Michigan, Marty Lagina has two sisters, Terese Fornetti and Marianne Gardner, and an elder brother, Rick Lagina. The 67-year-old reality star graduated from Kingsford High School in 1973 and attended Michigan Technological University to graduate with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Mechanical Engineering in 1977. Subsequently, Marty also earned his Doctor of Law (J.D.) in Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Law in 1982 from Michigan State University College of Law. Now, he is not only a registered professional engineer in the State of Michigan but also a Member of the State Bar.

However, another huge fascination for the Lagina brothers was the historical treasures from Oak Island. A copy of Reader’s Digest, 1965 edition, led them to the famous tales of the buried riches on Oak Island. Several intriguing hypotheses were indicated in it to the discovery of treasures such as the legendary “Money Pit,” missing jewels of Marie Antoinette ferried by the French Navy, Captain Kidd’s fabled treasure, and gold treasures from Spanish pirates. Many years later, they indulged this interest by first buying the island and later, digging around it to find some clues about the ancient relics.

Marty Lagina’s Wife

Marty Lagina has been happily married to M Olivia Lagina for several years. The two share a great loving bond and Marty often makes people widely know about his gorgeous wife. Reportedly, they met at a young age and remained in a long-term relationship before finally tying the knot. Now, Olivia is the co-owner of their Mari Vineyards and actively takes part in maintaining the winery business. The couple lives in Traverse City, Michigan, which is also home to their other family members.

Marty Lagina’s Children

Marty Lagina shares two children with Olivia, their son Alex Lagina, and daughter Maddie Lagina. Alex is a University of Michigan’s College of Engineering alumni who graduated in 2008, and now frequently takes part in the treasure hunts along with his father, uncle, and other members. Apart from ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ the other shows where Alex has made an appearance are ‘The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down,’ and ‘The Curse of Civil War Gold.’ He is a trained diver and also serves as the general manager of the family’s winery business.

Having heard about the Oak Island stories from his childhood, later, Alex found himself interested in using his skills as an engineer in the technical aspects of the digging process. According to him, he is more curious about verifying the earlier finds and using them as confirmation for the already existing theories. He said in his MyNorth.com interview, “I would like to see, more than anything, some verification of things that have already been discovered. A lot of things have been done on Oak Island, and while records may have been kept well by one person, they didn’t transfer to the next person, so a lot of these discoveries have been lost during all the excavations.”

Although some rumors were floating around about Alex passing away while filming the show, they are, however, completely baseless as he is alive and doing well. Alex was also reportedly dating a fashion blogger named Katherine E Sneed, however, since he keeps his personal life under the warps, the same cannot be confirmed as of now.

Madeline or Maddie Lagina is the younger child of Marty and Olivia, and she first graduated in 2012, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Emory University. She then also did a double degree in 2018, with a Doctor in Medicine and a Master’s in Public Health, from Emory University School of Medicine. Currently, she has been working as a Resident Physician at Michigan Medicine since 2018. In a beautiful ceremony held in their home in Traverse City, Michigan, Maddie got married to Erik Winnega on September 3, 2022. She now lives with him in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she does her resident work.

Thus, Marty Lagina is happily married and has two lovely children with whom he often spends time in their hometown or while holidaying in other places. They all are doing great in their respective fields and we only wish the best for their future endeavors.

