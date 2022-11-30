Is Megan Stalter Dating Anyone? Who is Her Girlfriend?

Megan Stalter is a comedian and actress who went viral during the COVID-19 lockdown with her hilarious sketch comedies. Earning the title “queen of quarantine” and “sketch comedy’s newest star” by The New York Times in 2020, Megan quickly became popular due to the numerous eccentric, deluded, sometimes hostile, and impromptu characters, mainly on her Instagram and TikTok. However, what put her on the map was her portrayal of the worst assistant in the world, Kayla, on the Emmy-nominated HBO show ‘Hacks.’ Apart from this, Megan has diversified her presence into the stand-up world along with other projects such as ‘Queer as Folk’ and the 2019 reboot of ‘The National Lampoon Radio Hour.’

Megan’s duties as the host of Netflix’s food competition series ‘Snack vs. Chef’ along with fellow comedian Hari Kondabolu has made quite some stir. The series follows 12 incredible chefs as they compete to reconstruct some beloved classic snacks and also create original snacks inspired by the iconic snacks already available to win the prize money of $50,000. As Megan and her talents reach new heights with the Netflix show, her fans must be curious to know more about her, and here’s everything we found out!

Megan Stalter’s Family and Background

Hailing from Ohio, Megan Stalter belongs to a loving and close-knit family with a similar taste in humor. Her father is a tattoo artist in Cleveland where she lived for the first 12 years of her life. Her mother is a nurse and she has two sisters and a younger brother, Nick, who is also a tattoo artist, and an adorable nephew. She went to Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, and was raised in the Pentecostal Church. Megan had the experience of making funny videos with her siblings and cousins from a young age, especially inspired by her hilarious mother and sisters who liked to make sketches and record them as well.

Thus, she always imagined herself working as a performance artist and in an interview, talked about its significance saying, “I just really needed to be onstage. I definitely didn’t fit in in high school, besides drama club. And I auditioned for everything, and I would research the role and I would prepare a lot.” After school, Megan went to Sinclair Community College and then Wright State University, but later left it to try acting. To gather money, she worked as a teacher, and nurse, did church work, and also Bible school.

After doing improv comedy in Dayton and Chicago for a while, Megan moved to New York in 2019, got a manager, and began doing shows. However, once the pandemic hit and people were stuck in their homes, her online sketches and silly-themed Instagram Lives caught everyone’s attention, and the rest is history!

Megan Stalter’s Girlfriend

Now living in Los Angeles, Megan came out as openly bisexual as she has admitted to dating both men and women. But fans of Megan Stalter would be excited to know that she is now in a healthy and committed relationship with her girlfriend, Maddie. Calling Maddie her “girl,” Megan first made the news Instagram official in October 2022, when she celebrated her relationship and posted a picture of the two, captioning it “Hard Launch.” She has not shared any other details about Maddie, hence nothing much is known about her ladylove.

The couple seems very much in love, and Megan often shares loving pictures of them together. Whether they’re enjoying a meal at a restaurant, celebrating a milestone or festival together, or visiting different places, they are really happy in each other’s company. Megan also loves to write words of appreciation for Maddie, calling her “the funniest most beautiful” and thus showing the world their true love. Thus, we only wish Megan and Maddie a life full of love and happiness ahead.

