Where is Netflix’s Snack vs. Chef Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Snack vs. Chef’ is a cooking competition show that pits together twelve chefs from different states who must prove themselves as the superior snack chef in the ultimate snack showdown. With the help of their experience and inner food scientists, they must re-create some of the classic and well-known snacks while coming up with their original treats inspired by the classics as well.

The contestants must be able to impress the judges — Ali Bouzari and Helen Park — with their inventive and creative snacks, in order to claim the grand cash prize of $50,000. While the delicious snacks make the viewers’ mouths drool, the hosts — Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu — make the show all the more entertaining. Since the show is majorly shot indoors, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Snack vs. Chef.’ In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

Snack vs. Chef Filming Locations

‘Snack vs. Chef’ is filmed in Connecticut, specifically in Stamford. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place around May and June 2021. Situated in the Northeastern United States, Connecticut is the third smallest state in terms of area in the United States and the southernmost state in the New England region. Now, without further ado, let us take you through the specific location where the chefs go head to head against each other!

Stamford, Connecticut

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Snack vs. Chef’ are lensed in Stamford, the second most populous city in Connecticut. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly utilizes the facilities of a soundstage in one of the filming studios in Stamford where they create a set that resembles a small supermarket store, apt for the cooking competition show.

Located near the southwestern point of the state, Stamford’s economy is largely dependent on several sectors, such as tourism, telecommunications, information technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation. Also known as the Lock City, Stamford is home to a number of different kinds of tourist attractions, including the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, SoundWaters Community Center for Environmental Education, Stamford Center for the Arts: The Palace Theatre, the Ferguson Library, Cummings Park, and Terry Connors Ice Rink.

Apart from the tourists, many filmmakers also tend to pay a visit to Stamford every once in a while for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Good Nurse,’ ‘The Ice Storm,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin,’ ‘Revolutionary Road,’ ‘The Big C,’ and ‘The Office.’

