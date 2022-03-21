Is Megan West’s Taylor Kelly Leaving 9-1-1?

After a series of casual relationships, Buck nurtures an adorable relationship with Taylor in FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1.’ The relationship changes Buck as a person, making him more responsible and adequately controlled. The compatibility Buck and Taylor share enhances their connection and strengthens their bond. However, the spring premiere of the fifth season depicts a stunning development in Buck’s romantic life as he gets attracted to Lucy. Since Lucy earns a permanent posting in Station 118, intensifying tensions between her and Buck, one must be wondering whether Lucy’s introduction indicates Taylor’s departure from Buck’s life, paving the way for Megan West’s potential exit. Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Taylor Kelly?

In the eleventh episode of season 5, Buck and Lucy work together to rescue a family from a bomb-attached moving truck. Lucy’s courage stuns Buck as she unflinchingly completes the rescue mission with him. After the day’s work, Buck and Lucy share drinks and kisses. When Hen comes to know about what happened between Buck and Lucy, she encourages him to reveal it to Taylor rather than hiding it. Buck tries his best to tell Taylor about the incident but he withdraws when Panic strikes him, leading him to inadvertently ask Taylor to move in with him.

To save his relationship with Taylor, Buck keeps the incident with Lucy a secret. When Hen teases him by talking about Lucy, Buck says that he may not ever see her again, only to welcome her as his new colleague. Since Lucy’s constant presence is expected to conquer Buck, possibly leading him to break up with Taylor, admirers of the news reporter must be worrying whether Lucy is a replacement for Taylor. Buck’s inability to keep a secret may influence him to reveal the incident to Taylor, potentially affecting her to end the relationship. If that’s the case, the narrative offers a gateway for West to exit the series. So, is the actress leaving the show? Let’s see.

Is Megan West Leaving 9-1-1?

When Buck realizes that Lucy will be his colleague permanently, he gets startled upon thinking about getting closer to her. Even though his relationship with Taylor is progressing without any concerns, he may find Lucy irresistible. If Taylor decides to move in with him, Buck will be forced to reveal the truth to avoid the same, possibly ending their relationship. If Buck and Taylor end their relationship, Buck’s storyline will most probably focus on the romantic tensions between him and Lucy, likely ensuring Megan West’s exit.

On the other hand, Lucy’s introduction can also be a plot device to show Buck’s commitment towards Taylor and their relationship. Even though he initially fails to resist Lucy, the kissing incident may teach him to be a better man for his girlfriend, enriching their relationship. Buck may fight a battle with himself to stay faithful to Taylor even while working side-by-side with Lucy. Rather than getting together with his new colleague, Buck may learn to be responsible enough to safeguard his life with Taylor.

Considering these possibilities, Megan West may not be in a hurry to bid adieu to Taylor and ‘9-1-1.’ Since neither the actress nor FOX has indicated Taylor’s supposed departure, we can expect West to continue featuring in the procedural show.

