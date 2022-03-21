Who is Jonah in 9-1-1? Who Plays Him?

In FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1,’ Robert “Bobby” Nash builds admirable chemistry among his firefighters and paramedics by recruiting suitable and discarding unfit personnel. Bobby’s ability to select the best and appropriate officers for his station makes his team unbelievably successful. When Chimney leaves for finding his partner Maddie, Bobby gets forced to recruit another paramedic to assist Hen.

Bobby becomes increasingly worried about opening his doors for a newcomer, who can potentially change his team dynamics. However, Bobby’s aforementioned ability surpasses his worries to lead him to Jonah. If you are curious about the new character of the show, here’s everything you need to know about him! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Jonah?

Jonah Greenway is a paramedic who joins Station 118 in the wake of Chimney’s departure to find Maddie. Rather than appointing a permanent replacement, Bobby seeks paramedics to fill in Chimney’s absence temporarily. Jonah initially joins the crew of 118 as a temporary replacement as well. However, a conversation with Athena helps Bobby to realize that he shouldn’t prolong finding a permanent replacement for Chimney. He goes through several profiles to find a good candidate but decides to appoint Jonah upon seeing his efficiency on the field as a temp.

Even though Jonah is an outstanding paramedic with an appreciable work ethic, Hen becomes agitated when he seals a spot beside her in the ambulance. She misses her long-term work partner Chimney and the sadness of seeing him leave comes out of her as anger towards Jonah. Hen acts rigid and unapproachable in front of the new paramedic and even confronts Bobby for replacing Chimney. Jonah, on the other hand, promises to Hen that he will work hard enough to earn her respect and admiration. Rather than getting hurt by Hen’s behavior, Jonah understands his superior’s reasons.

Jonah is also mature enough to realize that he cannot replace Chimney in any way. He informs Hen that he will not dishearten her by trying to fill Chimney’s shoes. Considering the tough phase Hen goes through personally, Jonah’s understanding nature and maturity may help her going forward, at least until the return of Chimney. She may find a reliable friend and colleague in him, which can even put an end to her occasional low spirits. Jonah is a sensible addition to the crew of Station 118, especially considering the compassion he shows to his colleague.

Who Plays Jonah?

Bryce Durfee, known for his performance in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘Model Idiots,’ plays Jonah. Born in Nebraska, Durfee moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to pursue acting as a career. His early major performances include ‘Last Man Standing’ and ‘Faking It.’ Durfee appears in several television movies that include ‘Girlfriends of Christmas Past’ and ’A Man for Every Month.’ In ‘Driven,’ Durfee appears as Beckett Daniels. ‘Man with a Plan,’ ‘Pump,’ and ‘Liza on Demand’ are the other major credits of the actor. Durfee is also one of the writers of ‘Model Idiots’ with 12 episodes in his credit.

