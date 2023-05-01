Is Moment of Contact Real or Scripted?

While there’s no denying there has always been quite a lot of controversy over whether or not we’re the only beings in this entire universe, ‘Moment of Contact‘ (2022) nearly brings it to a close. After all, this James Fox-directed original film explores some of the most convincing evidence of extraterrestrial existence yet, and it’s through the alleged 1996 UFO incident in Varginha, Brazil. So, of course, the documentary comprises several first-hand testimonies as well as archival footage, leading to arguably the most significant question of them all — is any of it even authentic?

Is Moment of Contact Real or Fake?

First things first, ‘Moment of Contact’ has decisively been billed as a naturally unscripted documentary production ever since its core idea was first announced to the globe way back in 2021. This indicates that despite the careful selection of featuring personalities, the penned narration, and the staging of events for re-creations, no industry specialist was involved to ensure entertainment. In other words, it appears as if no pre-penned circumstances, discussions, or sentiments were put in place to have these willing witnesses come across as any different than who they are in real life.

However, we must mention the fact this entire movie is quite susceptible to behind-the-scenes modifications to make the final result much more captivating as well as haunting for viewers. That’s because producers/creators at this particular point do primarily think of securing a stable return on the extensive resources (time, skills, money, energy, etc.) they invested throughout the process. Yet, of course, they likely do not concoct anything from the ground up; they merely nudge the leading figures to gradually reach specific topics of conversation to spark some natural intrigue.

The prime example of this is honestly any interview done by James, particularly because while the details a subject divulges may never vary, the way they shape their statements depend upon his line of questioning. Plus, the fact Carlos de Souza and Katia Xaviar both smelled ammonia at their respective crash/alien sighting scenes, and then the former provided them a near identical UFO description as Castilho Farm Witnesses Oralina and Eurico de Freitas. We should also mention that we’re confident about the featured figures’ statements never wavering since most of them detailed it all as early as 1996 itself, making them real in every way, shape, and form.

Then there is the post-production process, but this is honestly unavoidable since it is the producers’ sole means to bring together an effective flow amid different scenes from different shots. This element is thus entirely in the hands of those behind the cameras alone, meaning they can cut, edit, and play with the cast’s narrative in any way they deem fit to have the audience’s constant attention.

Nevertheless, despite the adjusted accounts, the editing, and the nudging, it appears as if ‘Moment of Contact’ is as natural, real, and unscripted as it can be since nothing is actually manufactured. Yet its imperative to note you should always take every reality documentary/show with a grain of salt, as you never really know the true extent of producer interference, engineering, or manipulation.

Read More: Marco Chereze: Who Was He? How Did the Alien Witness Die?