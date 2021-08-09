‘Discovery Network’s ‘Monster Garage’ is a reality show that centers around Jesse James, an entrepreneur and television personality famous for his work in the automotive industry. The show, now a Discovery+ original, focuses on teams aiming to turn regular cars into full-fledged, over-the-top machines while still maintaining a car’s functionality. The process, as one can expect, is dramatic and the results—outrageous.

There are many reality shows focused on automotive customization, and ‘Monster Garage’ is one of the more audacious ones in the segment. These shows generally have varying levels of truth and fabrication (no pun intended) in their depictions, so we decided to take a closer look at ‘Monster Garage’ and see what’s going on behind the scenes.

Is Monster Garage Real?

‘Monster Garage’ can be called real in the sense that the people depicted on it and the work they do is real. Jesse James is a well-known and highly skilled fabricator and the founder of West Coast Choppers, known for building custom motorcycles (though a large chunk of their revenue allegedly comes from branded apparel and other products that speak to motorcycle culture). ‘Monster Garage’ is based on the objective of converting regular automobiles into specific machines.

According to the show’s rules, teams have to meet their objective within a specific budget and period of time. The conditions are understandably there to add pressure to the people on the show, which makes for more dramatic viewing. The processes the cars undergo and their drastic transformations are largely real. However, the process as depicted on the show is reportedly dramatized to a degree. A few scenes are edited to portray a more dramatic story, and some of the professionals on the show are asked to sometimes go ahead with a plan that is bound to fail to make the show more entertaining.

However, that’s not to say that all the drama is scripted. The show’s popularity, like that of many other reality shows, stems largely from the over-the-top personalities that play a central role in it. Therefore, many of the dramatic standoffs, arguments, and interactions seen on the show are genuine. The cars being made are also real, so the pressure of building them and the fantastic results are also seemingly authentic. Many of the cars built on ‘Monster Garage’ are reportedly still in existence (at least the successful ones, because Jesse likes to destroy the failed experiments, which is also seen on the show).

Interestingly, Jesse actually got himself ordained as a minister to perform a wedding on one of the episodes in which the crew converted a car into a chapel-on-wheels. At the end of the day, viewers see heavily edited final versions of what actually happened. Therefore, even if we do get to see things that are real, their context could be tweaked by the show’s producers for maximum viewing entertainment.

Where is Monster Garage Located? Where is the Show Filmed?

‘Monster Garage’ is filmed in Jesse’s West Coast Chopper garage in Austin, Texas. It was earlier located in Long Beach, California, but was later moved to a compound about half an hour away from downtown Austin. It seems like Jesse currently houses his multiple businesses, including West Coast Choppers, Jesse James Firearms, and Texas Hot Rods, all within the same compound located at 12285 Trautwein Road, Austin. It is here that the ‘Monster Garage’ builds happen and where the show is seemingly filmed as well.

